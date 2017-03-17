EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville summer session 2017 offers a quality education that features flexibility and convenience through nearly 1,000 available courses. Register now!

A variety of introductory general education and required upper-division classes are offered during summer session. Most courses meet for five weeks or fewer, and classes begin Monday, May 8.

“Summer session offers flexibility, a chance for students to stay part of SIUE and provides an important opportunity to make progress toward a degree.” said Denise Cobb, provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs. “Our faculty offer courses in a variety of accelerated and online formats. The courses reflect the same quality and excellent instruction our students have come to expect.”

The SIUE campus is abuzz throughout the summer as the University offers activities for all ages, including a variety of active and engaging academic, sports, music and theater camps.

The University’s beautiful campus also features The Gardens at SIUE, sand volleyball courts, a disc golf course, Cougar Lake and Cougar Lake Pool, Cougar Lanes Bowling and miles of scenic bike trails.

A complete list of activities, and registration details, can be found at siue.edu/summer.

