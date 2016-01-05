There is still time to get your child registered for the upcoming 2016 Godfrey Parks and Recreation Cheerleading Clinic to be held on Saturdays beginning January 30, 2016 through Saturday, March 12, 2016 for children ages 3 years through 5th grade.

Registration will continue through Friday, January 8th at Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department, 6810 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey, IL . Cost is $40 for Godfrey residents and $50 for non-residents. Registration fee includes t-shirt. Registration forms and more information may be found at www.godfreyi.org or by calling the Parks office at 618-466-1483.

