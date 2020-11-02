EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s online Winter Session offers convenient, high-quality opportunities for students to advance toward degree completion. The accelerated option features more than 80 three-week classes taught entirely online.

Registration is open, and classes start Monday, Dec. 21. Details are available at siue.edu/winter-session.

“Winter session supports SIUE’s student-centered mission, as our high-caliber faculty creatively develop and advance excellent academic programming that meets the needs of all students,” said Denise Cobb, PhD, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs.

“The flexibility of winter session allows students to enroll in a course they couldn’t build into their fall schedule or take pressure off of a busy spring course load. We are empowering students to move confidently toward degree completion and achieve their full potential.”

Available courses cover a variety of disciplines at the introductory, upper-division and graduate level. Students from other institutions are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to complete credits that can be transferred to their home institutions.

Due to the accelerated timeline, students are expected to dedicate significant time to their coursework each day and to limit themselves to one course in the winter session.

To register and learn more about winter session at SIUE, visit siue.edu/winter-session. Questions may be emailed to wintersession@siue.edu.

