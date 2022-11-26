The region has followed the statewide trend of increased job growth in the latest unemployment stats released by the state.

The not-seasonably adjusted unemployment rates for local counties are as follows:

Madison County’s unemployment rate is 3.8 percent in October 2022 compared to 3.8 percent in October of 2021. Jersey County is lower at 3.2 percent for October 2022, compared to 3.3 percent in October 2021.

The other unemployment rates for area counties are as follows: Macoupin County 3.6 percent in October compared to 3.5 percent in October 2021. Calhoun County has a 3.8 percent rate in October 2022, compared to 3.6 percent in October 2021. Greene County’s rate is 3.7 percent in October against 3.6 percent in October of a year ago.

Alton has a 5.5 percent unemployment rate in October 2022, compared to 5.8 percent last year at the same time.

Edwardsville has the lowest rate at 3.0 percent in October 2022, compared to 2.7 percent a year ago. Granite City has dropped to 4.2 percent from 5.0 a year ago at this time.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jobs increased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in October according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). The unemployment rate decreased in twelve metropolitan areas, increased in one and was unchanged in one.

“Job growth in every corner of the state has remained consistently strong for more than a year and a half”, said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “Employers and jobseekers alike are encouraged to take advantage of the employment services IDES has to offer to participate in the expanding labor market.”

The October 2022 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 3.9 percent. The over-the-year rate decreased -0.1 percentage point from the October 2021 rate of 4.0 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.

The labor force increased by +301 in October 2022 to 333,217 from 332,916 in October 2021. The number of employed individuals increased by +766 to 320,224 in October 2022 from 319,458 in October 2021. There were 12,993 unemployed people in the labor force in October 2022. This is a decrease of -465 compared to the 13,458 unemployed in October 2021.

The number of total nonfarm jobs in October 2022 was 239,400 compared to 238,100 in October 2021, which is an increase of +1,300.

Payrolls increased in Leisure and Hospitality (+1,300), Government (+700), Mining and Construction (+200), Professional and Business Services (+200), Manufacturing (+200), Wholesale Trade (+100), and Other Services (+100).

Employment declined in Retail Trade (-600), Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (-500), Financial Activities

(-200), Educational and Health Services (-100), and Information (-100).

More like this: