HARDIN - Calhoun's girls varsity volleyball team has been almost invincible this season on both a varsity and junior varsity level with 48 wins combined. The Warriors varsity has a 34-2 overall mark and the JV 14-1. The Warriors varsity won the conference championship with a 9-0 overall mark.

The Warriors won the Mt. Olive IHSA Class 1A Regional championship on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, with a 27-25, 25-19 win over Raymond (Lincolnwood) (Coop).

The Warriors secured their spot in the championship after decisively defeating Mulberry Grove in the first round of the IHSA 1A Regional, winning with sets by 25-9 margins.

The Calhoun girls' volleyball team was bolstered by emotional support in their regional opener from injured teammate, Leila Schulte, who was injured in a recent car crash. Coach Zipprich noted that a FaceTime call with Schulte provided the girls with "extra encouragement."

In the victory against Mulberry Grove, Josie Hoagland contributed significantly with 11 digs and four aces. Katie Zipprich showcased her skills at the net, achieving 12 kills out of 14 attempts, resulting in a hitting percentage of 0.786. Joy Hurley also made a strong impact at the net with 11 kills, while Lacy Pohlman facilitated the offense with 30 assists. Gabby Hurley was particularly notable in the second set, scoring 12 consecutive points during the first rotation.

The Warriors recently celebrated their success during Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a recent 25-18, 25-11 win over Payson-Seymour and honored their seniors in their last match against Jersey, winning 25-10 and 25-13.

Looking ahead, the future appears promising for Calhoun girls' volleyball, as the junior varsity team has also performed well this season, holding an almost unblemished 14-1 overall record.

