MADISON COUNTY - The Madison County Regional Office of Education recently hosted a ceremony to recognize the recipients of the first ever Alma Irene Aitch Scholarship for Madison County Students. Ten students from across Madison County were selected to receive a $1,000 scholarship based upon their applications that detailed their high school careers and future plans. The winners were chosen from over 50 extremely qualified applicants.

Article continues after sponsor message

The scholarship is named after Alma Irene Aitch who was a former teacher at the Lincoln School in Edwardsville. It was funded through a collaboration between Mr. Manny Jackson, Dr. Ed Hightower, and Dr. Robert W. Werden that was designed to reward hard work and excellence in education. The scholarship will continue in the future and will continue to be open to all Seniors in any Madison County High School who will be continuing on to a university, college, or trade school.

Mr. Jackson, Dr. Hightower, Dr. Werden, and the entire Madison County Regional Office of Education would like to congratulate this year’s winners and encourage all who qualify to apply next year.

More like this: