Front Row: Dr. Tricia Blackard, Elise Berry (Roxana High School), Savanah Heinle (Triad High School), Kameron Hildebrand-Johnson (Edwardsville High School), and Wren Crawford (Alton High School). Back Row: Dr. Ed Hightower, Jordan Ealy (East Alton – Wood River High School), Tyra Wells (Alton Marquette High School), LilyRose Cockrum (Granite City High School), Emily Phillips (Alton High School), and Dr. Robert W. Werden. Not Pictured: Jayna Halley (Civic Memorial High School) and Addyson Moore (Edwardsville High School).

MADISON COUNTY - The Madison County Regional Office of Education recently hosted a ceremony to recognize the recipients of the first ever Alma Irene Aitch Scholarship for Madison County Students. Ten students from across Madison County were selected to receive a $1,000 scholarship based upon their applications that detailed their high school careers and future plans. The winners were chosen from over 50 extremely qualified applicants.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The scholarship is named after Alma Irene Aitch who was a former teacher at the Lincoln School in Edwardsville. It was funded through a collaboration between Mr. Manny Jackson, Dr. Ed Hightower, and Dr. Robert W. Werden that was designed to reward hard work and excellence in education. The scholarship will continue in the future and will continue to be open to all Seniors in any Madison County High School who will be continuing on to a university, college, or trade school.

Mr. Jackson, Dr. Hightower, Dr. Werden, and the entire Madison County Regional Office of Education would like to congratulate this year’s winners and encourage all who qualify to apply next year.

More like this:

Granite City's LilyRose Cockrum Named Alma Irene Aitch Scholarship Award Recipient
Jun 30, 2025
Alma Irene Aitch Scholarship Scholarship Recipients Named
Jun 18, 2025
ISAC Hosts 15th College Changes Everything Conference
5 days ago
2025 Conservation Achievement Scholarship recipients announced by Illinois Conservation Foundation
Jun 10, 2025
Scholarship Applications Available for Low-Income Students in Madison County
May 5, 2025

 