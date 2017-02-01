Regional pairings, schedules announced for IHSA Class 1A, 2A Girls Basketball Championships
BLOOMINGTON – The regional pairings and schedules for the Illinois High School Association's Class 1A and 2A Girls Basketball Championships have been announced.
The Class 1A and 2A state tournaments are set for Feb. 24-25 at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State campus in Normal; the girls Class 3A and 4A tournaments will take place the weekend of March 3-4 at Redbird Arena.
Here are the pairings and schedules for Riverbender-area teams:
CLASS 1A
MADISON REGIONAL
Monday, Feb. 6: Bunker Hill vs. McGivney Catholic, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 9: Bunker Hill-McGivney Catholic winner vs. Lebanon, 6 p.m.; Madison vs. Metro East Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 10: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. (Winner advances to Hardin-Calhoun Sectional)
GREENFIELD REGIONAL
Monday, Feb. 6: Greenfield vs. North Greene, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 7: Greenfield-North Greene winner vs. Hardin-Calhoun, 6 p.m.; Brussels vs. Carrollton, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 9: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. (Winner advances to Hardin-Calhoun Sectional)
HARDIN-CALHOUN SECTIONAL
Monday, Feb. 13: Jacksonville Routt Regional winner vs. Valmeyer Regional winner, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 14: Madison Regional winner vs. Greenfield Regional winner, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 16: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. (Winner advances to Salem Supersectional vs. Woodlawn Sectional winner, 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20)
CLASS 2A
BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF REGIONAL
Monday, Feb. 6: Trenton Wesclin vs. East Alton-Wood River, 6 p.m.; Marquette Catholic vs. Dupo, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 7: Trenton Wesclin-East Alton-Wood River winner vs. Belleville Althoff, 6 p.m.; Marquette Catholic-Dupo winner vs. Breese Mater Dei, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 9: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. (Winner advances to Johnston City Sectional)
CARLINVILLE REGIONAL
Monday, Feb. 6: Pittsfield vs. Piasa Southwestern, 6 p.m.; Gillespie vs. Staunton, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 8: Pittsfield-Piasa Southwestern winner vs. Buffalo Tri-City, 6 p.m.; Gillespie-Staunton winner vs. Carlinville, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 9: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. (Winner advances to Waverly Sectional)
JOHNSTON CITY SECTIONAL
Monday, Feb. 13: Anna-Jonesboro Regional winner vs. Belleville Althoff Regional winner, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 14: Sparta Regional winner vs. West Frankfort Regional winner, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 16: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. (Winner advances to Jacksonville Supersectional at Illinois College vs. Waverly Sectional winner, 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20)
WAVERLY SECTIONAL
Monday, Feb. 13: Camp Point Central Regional winner vs. Auburn Regional winner, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 14: Carlinville Regional winner vs. Athens Regional winner, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 16: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. (Winner advances to Jacksonville Supersectional at Illinois College vs. Johnston City Regional winner, 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20)
