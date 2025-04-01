BELLEVILLE - Five art students from Belleville East High School were selected to showcase their work at the 2025 Regional High School Juried Art Exhibition at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE).

This annual event, organized by the Department of Art and Design, invites junior and senior students from high schools within a 50-mile radius of Edwardsville to submit their artwork for consideration.

The selected Belleville East students and their respective pieces were:

Aubrey Heins with “Hope Persists,” a colored pencil work;

Aleah Ingram, who created “Sleeping Like He The One Who Gave Birth” using acrylic on fabric;

Ramiya Fowler, who submitted “Be Sweet,” also in colored pencil;

Gabby Patterson with her digital photography piece “Rainbow Glass”;

and Liam Collins, whose work “Without Bees, Humans Couldn’t Survive” is a digitally manipulated photograph.

This year’s exhibition continues a tradition of highlighting the artistic talents of high school students and providing them with a platform to present their creativity to the community.

