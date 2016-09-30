JERSEYVILLE – Family and friends are getting together Saturday in a benefit fundraiser for Max and Susie Dixon and family and it is filled with opportunities for people to enjoy the day.

The day starts with a golf scramble, with registration beginning at 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Westlake Golf Club in Jerseyville. A shotgun start is set for 10:30 a.m. Cost is $75 per person and that includes an event ticket.

The event continues with more in the afternoon. A Concert on the Greens is set at 3:30 p.m. with a variety of the best local musical talent; price of that is $30. A cook-off tasting will be held at 4:30 p.m. and auctions and drawings will continue throughout the day.

Lindsay Dixon, Max and Susie’s daughter, said she thought the fundraising and collection of items for the event on Saturday has been good.

“There is a committee of people meeting every week ever since the event discussion started,” she said. “We have such an overwhelming amount of things donated. My mom and I tear up every time we try to thank the group of people who have contributed. The Go Fund Me page is also doing well.”

Friends of Eric Dixon, Alex Dixon and many others have helped make the event a reality.

In 2006, Max, an exceptional father and athletic man, suffered a debilitating stroke leaving him weakened, exhausted, and physically unable to complete daily tasks, much less provide for his family. Thus, he was unable to work, and Susie became the sole supporter of the family. The financial burden grew exponentially with tragic family events. Lindsay said if the Dixon family stays in the home they are presently in, there will have to be adjustments made for both Max and Alex’s disabilities, or the family will have to move to a different, handicapped-accessible home.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Dixon family of Jerseyville, IL., said they feel they have been blessed in many ways, but has been dealt three life tragedies along with many painful setbacks.

Tragedies for the Dixon family

- 1999: Alex, age 11, the youngest son, was paralyzed from the waist down in an ATV accident

- 2006: Max, age 46, the father, suffered a stroke leaving him unable to work to provide for his family

- 2016: Eric, age 31, the oldest son, was involved in a fatal car accident, ending his life

To support the Dixon family, visit http://gofund.me/2dx6j98 if it is not possible to attend the events on Saturday.

For further details about how to contribute. contact Blake Church (618) 946-0585.

More like this: