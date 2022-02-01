ST. LOUIS - Meteorologist Brad Charboneau said Monday the St. Louis area is expecting a large-scale winter storm to impact the region beginning today.

He said rain will turn to freezing rain by Wednesday morning and sleet accumulation could be dangerous before snow hits.

“The sleet and snow will impact travel throughout the area. A cold front will surge southward in the area for a period of 48 hours and in the meantime, a storm system will move up eastward and impact us with widespread participation.”

Illinois Department of Transportation Operations Supervisor Joe Monroe said his staff will work 12-hour shifts during the storm.

“Thursday morning looks to be the roughest of the three days, but there will probably be a lot of change between then,” he said. “We have had other challenges this winter, but so far our snow totals have been light.”

Monroe stressed the snow totals will probably be vastly different throughout the region.

Charboneau recommended that residents follow the weather reports, which could be ever-changing, and show caution on the roads during the upcoming storm.

Today

Rain likely, mainly after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. South wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight

Rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain before 4am, then sleet, possibly mixed with freezing rain. The sleet could be heavy at times. Low around 26. South wind 8 to 17 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday

Snow, freezing rain, and sleet before 11am, then snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain between 11am and 4pm, then snow after 4pm. Temperature falling to around 22 by 4pm. North wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Wednesday Night

Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 20. North wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

Thursday

Snow, mainly before 1pm. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 24. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Article continues after sponsor message

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 5.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 30.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

More like this: