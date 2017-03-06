ALTON - Severe thunderstorms and a tornado watch are possible tonight through morning throughout the region, so families should take proper precautions.

Calhoun, Greene, Madison, Macoupin and Jersey counties are all included in the watch.

Severe thunderstorms will be possible tonight, mainly during the evening and overnight hours. The primary severe threat will be damaging winds, but there could also be large hail and isolated tornadoes.

There is a fire weather watch Tuesday afternoon due to very low relative humidity values and gusty west winds and overall dry conditions.

High fire danger is likely Wednesday afternoon for portions of northeast Missouri and west-central Illinois due to low relative humidity values, strong west southwest winds, and dry fields/grasslands with little moisture.

A rain/snow mix is likely late Friday night and early Saturday morning, mainly across portions of northeastern Missouri and west-central Illinois.

If storm warnings are issued during the night, residents are urged to take shelter in a basement or pre-designated area for bad weather situations.

