Lamont C. ReidBELLEVILLE - The St. Clair Sheriff's Department and the Belleville, Illinois, Chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors, this week reflected on the anniversary of the death of Lamont C. Reid, one of their officers who died on active duty 15 years ago.

On March 26, 2010, St. Clair County Deputy Sheriff Lamont Reid suffered a fatal heart attack shortly after assisting with the search for a suicidal man.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. on March 26, 2010, Reid collapsed during a shift meeting and was transported to Kenneth Hall Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Deputy Sheriff Reid left behind a wife and three children at the time of his death. He was 55 years old.

