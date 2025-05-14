ALTON — Alton High’s tennis team edged Civic Memorial 5-4 Tuesday night, May 13, 2025, in a closely contested match on senior night for the Eagles. The Redbirds and Eagles split singles matches evenly at 3-3, but Alton secured victory by winning two of three doubles matches.

The win, coming a month after Alton fell 7-2 to Civic Memorial, was highlighted by several key performances, according to Alton coach Jesse Macias.

“We played them close the first time, but they seemed to get every close match. There were a lot of three-set matches tonight too and we won just enough,” Macias said.

At singles, Nick Tuetken secured an important victory at second doubles against an opponent he had previously lost to, while Erick Humphrey earned what Macias described as a “big” win in three sets after being moved up to fourth singles due to a teammate’s absence. Carter Hanebutt also contributed a singles win for Alton.

In doubles, the Tuetken brothers avenged an earlier loss by winning a three-set match at first doubles against Civic Memorial’s Ryne Breyer and Johnathan Scoggins. Macias praised his team’s resilience:

Alton’s record now stands at 7-10. The team is scheduled to play Belleville West on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, before participating in the Southwestern Conference tournament on Thursday, May 15, 2025, and Friday, May 16, 2025.

This past Friday, May 9, 2025, Alton High finished second at the Robert Logan quad doubles tournament. The doubles-only event featured four teams from each program. Alton defeated Belleville Althoff and Hillsboro by identical 3-1 scores but fell 4-0 to Jacksonville in the finals.

Coach Macias reflected on the tournament’s significance, saying, “It was a really good night of tennis. We've had so much rain this year and wanted to put something together to honor Robert (Logan, a former AHS tennis coach). It came together this week and we were fortunate to have Gordon Moore for the facility. Everyone loves playing there.”

At number two doubles, Alton's David Reese and Jayden Beirman went 2-1, losing in the finals to Jacksonville 2-6, 3-6. Eric Humphrey and Carter Hanebutt also finished 2-1, falling 3-6, 1-6 in the finals at number three doubles.

Macias noted Jacksonville’s strength: “Jacksonville is really good. I knew they had some good players, but they are a deep team. They only lost one match today. Our two and three teams played well all day, we just couldn't beat them in the finals.”

Belleville Althoff captured the title at number one doubles, while Jacksonville won first place at number four doubles.

Alex Tuetken and Nick Tuetken finished 1-2 at number one doubles, with Macias commenting, “I think they played some of their best tennis today. Alex is getting stronger every match and Nick is figuring out a little more every day. They keep each other up and battle.” Joe Ventimiglia and Ali Sakar placed third at number four doubles.

Macias emphasized the tournament’s purpose beyond competition:

“The Robert Logan Tournament was about tennis and Robert Logan. He loved working with kids and teaching them about the game and life. We have an awesome group of kids this year and I know he would enjoy being on the courts with them.”

