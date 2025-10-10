Reese Bechtold Leads Marquette to Key Volleyball Victory Over Christ Our Rock Lutheran
Morgan Rister recorded 5 service points, 25 receptions, and 16 digs, significantly impacting Marquette’s volleyball victory.
ALTON - The Marquette Catholic girls' volleyball team recorded a 2-0 victory over Christ Our Rock Lutheran School on Thursday, winning sets 25-16 and 25-20.
The win improved Marquette’s overall record to 15-14 and its Gateway Metro Conference standing to 5-4.
Key contributors for Marquette included Reese Bechtold, who led with 11 kills, and Morgan Rister, who recorded 5 service points, 25 receptions, and 16 digs. Karly Davenport added 7 service points, 4 kills, 1 block, and 6 digs, while Brooke Keller contributed 6 service points and 14 assists. Ari Davenport and Ella Tesson also made significant impacts with 11 assists and 6 kills, respectively.
Marquette is scheduled to host Waterloo Gibault on Tuesday for PINK OUT night, Granite City on Wednesday for Senior Night, and Jersey next Thursday.
