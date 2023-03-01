ALTON - It's that time of year when you want to be at the top of your game and the Marquette Catholic High School boys' basketball team is playing at its best right now.

Winners of six straight, including an impressive road win over state-ranked Gibault Catholic, the Explorers have won nine of their last 10 games.

"This is when you want to play your best basketball, and that's exactly what we're doing," head coach Cody Best said.

They will be looking to use all of that momentum when they head over to Newton High School, a two-and-a-half-hour trip, to take on Teutopolis (25-7) in a Class 2A Sectional Semifinal tonight, Wednesday, March 1 at 7 p.m.

The Explorers are coming off of a 43-32 win over Pana in the Regional Finals last Friday in Litchfield. It was Marquette's 13th regional title in program history.

The T-Town Wooden Shoes beat Robinson by a score of 59-40 in their regional.

It was T-Town that ended Marquette's season last year in the Sectional Semis by a score of 41-33. T-Town went on to win the sectional over Mt. Carmel before going out in the next round to Nashville, the eventual state champions.

The winner between Marquette and Teutopolis will have a date with Lawrenceville on Friday for the Sectional Championship at 7 p.m. in Newton.

For Marquette, they don't care who they play.

“We’re going to be the underdog no matter who we play but we’ve got all the momentum in the world right now,” Best said.

“We’ve got momentum and we’re confident,” said senior Parker Macias. “We think we can beat anyone.”

