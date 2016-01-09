BETHALTO - After the match against Quincy Notre Dame High School that ended Civic Memorial High School junior Allie Troeckler’s freshman season, coming out and winning this game 50-45 at the final buzzer in her junior year was nothing short of sweet.

“It feels really great, especially knowing that this was the team that ended my freshman season,” Troeckler said after the game Friday night on her home court. “It was great to be able to get that win for us and as well for those seniors who weren’t able to get that win before.”

10-2 following this evening’s matchup, CM coach Jonathan Denney knew exactly what was at stake with a tough ball club like Notre Dame.

“We were wanting to have a better record coming into these next five or six games coming up, but we are who we are and I think we may have learned something early in the season for not finishing some games when we had the lead,” Denney said. “Quincy executed great during the last part of the third and first part of the fourth quarter. Our girls buckled down, started executing and really started pulling those rebounds.”

Coach Denney attributed his opponents to being one of the toughest teams in the state and this 2015-16 season marks Quincy coach Eric Orne’s 15th year with the ball club.

“This was our first game since December 21,” Oren said. “We’re a little bit rusty, but I think our girls responded well, but we had a lead and let 23 get loose on a three-point play and so on. Our quickness was something that they had to work with but I think we kind of fell on that end.”

Over the course of the game, Troeckler landed a whomping 26 points for CM. Juniors Kalyn Troxell and Katelyn Turbyfill landed nine points each.

For Notre Dame, senior Olivia Hyer knocked in 16 points. Junior McKenzie Foley followed with 11 points for the second highest earned for their team. Senior Shelby Connell brought in 6 points.

In the first period, the two teams were constantly neck and neck with one another. Where one team scored, another player on the opposition was quick to rebuttal.

Troeckler added 9 points to CM’s score in the first period alone. Sophomore Alaria Tyus swooshed in a three-pointer while sophomore Kaylee Eaton and Troxell both brought in two points each. Sophomore Elizabeth Buckley contributed to the team’s score with a free throw point to bring the score to 17.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Lady Raiders were just as lucky on the offensive during the first period, bringing in 17 themselves to tie the game. Foley brought in four points from two free throws and two baskets. Connell locked down four points herself. Hyer, along with seniors Ericka Obert and Mackenzie Doane all brought in two points each from standard shots.

The score was tied at 17-17 at the end of the first quarter.

Notre Dame kicked off the second with a three-pointer by Hyer to break the tie. Troeckler quickly brought in two more before Turbyfill also added two to the scoreboard, taking the lead at 21-20. Bert then nailed a shot in the basket to become one point higher than CM. Turbyfill raised the score to bring CM into the lead yet again. Troeckler, reminiscent of Turbyfill’s play for her lead extension, locked in another shot for CM. A three-pointer by Hyer tied the game at 25-25.

After Hyer pushed in yet another two-point shot, the Eagles’ score was able to be tied at 27-27 after Turbyfill locked in two points from successful free throws. Troeckler then went on to score two baskets in a row to extend the score to 31-27 in the Lady Eagles’ favor at half.

The Lady Raiders held command over Civic Memorial most of the third quarter, especially in terms of defense. To start the period, Foley shot a clean basket in for Quincy. Troxell pushed CM’s lead higher after adding four points in a row herself. On a foul, Foley locked down one more point. Quincy senior Sarah Arnold brought in two for the Raiders on a rebound before Troeckler could knock in two more for the Eagles. Hyer landed her first basket for the period.

To end CM’s offensive push for the third period, Troxell locked in two more points to lock in their score at 39. Hyer went on to nab a three-point shot for the Raiders. From there, Doane and Foley both brought in two points each to take the lead and end the period with a score of 41-39 in her team’s favor.

Having taken the lead, Quincy was concerned about keeping that lead and leaving CM’s gymnasium with their eleventh victory. However, that was not the case this evening.

Sophomore Molly Penn shot in her first two points of the game at the start of the fourth. Connell also contributed to her team’s cause and brought in two more to bring the Lady Raiders’ score to 45-39 over CM. Unfortunately, that’s where the team’s offense froze and couldn’t thaw before the end of the game.

With Quincy stuck in their tracks, the Lady Eagles could truly soar. Troeckler kicked off the offensive push by locking in a two-point shot and a successful free throw follow up. Turbyfill swooshed in a much needed three-pointer to tie the score at 45-45. Troeckler scored yet another two pointer. Troxell brought in a successful free throw from the line before two fouls earned Troeckler four extra points on the fly.

At the final buzzer, CM had defeated their toughest opponents yet this season with a score of 50-45.

More like this: