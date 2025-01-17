EDWARDSVILLE - The Alton and Edwardsville boys basketball teams are set to take on each other Friday night at Lucco-Jackson Gym, and there's much at stake in the return game of the Southwestern Conference series between the two schools.

First place in the conference championship race is at stake, as is seeding positions for the upcoming IHSA Class 4A regionals and sectionals in the game, set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. A large crowd is expected for the key game in the league.

The Tigers are currently 15-1 overall, having lost to the Redbirds at Alton on Dec. 5 52-39, and are 4-1 in the league, a half-game back of the Redbirds. Alton is 15-3, 5-1 in the league after losing to Collinsville at home Tuesday night 56-51 in overtime. Edwardsville is currently riding an 11-game winning streak entering the contest. having pulled out a 44-42 win at Belleville West on Tuesday.

The Redbirds will depend on Semaj Stampley, currently averaging 21.3 points-per-game, and Kobe Taylor, who averages 10 points-per-game, but also has valuable players such as Hassani Elliott and Tra'Sean Sims. Head coach Dylan Dudley has helped to turn the program around into a contender, and the Redbirds will prove to be a very tough opponent for the Tigers, indeed.

Edwardsville counters with Herb Martin, who's averaging 23.1 points-per-game, and Miccah Butler, who averages 14.7 points-per-game. Bryce Pryor is a dependable three-point shooter for the Tigers, and Tucker Lindstedt is becoming a valuable bench player. Head coach Dustin Battas has a hard-working team that will be prepared to play against the Redbirds.

The game is projected to be among one of the best in the St. Louis area this season.

