ALTON - Chloe Plough, a senior at Alton High School, has signed on to play tennis for Illinois College this fall. Plough is a three-year letter winner for the Redbirds and in 2022 she was named second team all-conference in the Southwestern Conference and was named to the Academic All-Conference Team. She was also named team MVP and served as a captain her senior year for the Redbirds.

Chloe is the Auto Butler Female Athlete of the Month for the Redbirds. Alton High head coach Jesse Macias said: “Chloe came out as a sophomore and was a complete newbie to the game. But, she is a perfect example of what hard work and the right attitude can do for you. She works on her game year round and that transformed her from someone who likes playing tennis to someone who now gets the chance to compete at the college level.

"Chloe played tournaments and did clinics in the winter and summer and she showed up for every off-season workout we had. She leads by example and we are excited that she has the opportunity to attend a great college and can keep playing the sport she loves.”

Chloe went 22-22 as a senior and played number one doubles and number four singles for the Redbirds. She will join former Redbird teammate Lydia Criveau, a junior already playing for the Lady Blue Jays.

She plans to study Art and Business with a minor in Spanish. Chloe concluded: “I like the feel of the small campus and I connected well with the teammates and coach. I was also selected for the Honors Program so that will be a nice challenge. I’m excited to be taking the next step as a student athlete.”

