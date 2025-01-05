CHICAGO - The Alton Redbirds girls basketball team continues to have a great season, and are now 15-1 after winning two games in the Grow The Game showcase in Chicagoland over the weekend.

On Friday at Winnetka New Trier High School. the Redbirds won over The Prairie School of Racine, Wisc., 59-44, giving the Hawks their first loss of the season, and on Saturday, Talia Norman scored 24 points and was named player of the game as Alton took a three-overtime thriller over Palatine William Fremd 80-72 at St Ignatius College Prep Catholic.

These were the point totals for the Redbirds:

Norman- 24- Player of the Game

Proctor- 13

Haynes- 11

Lacey- 10

Powers- 9

Orr- 9

Anthony - 2

Ducey- 2

It's been a very busy time for the Redbirds, as Alton took the championship of the 48th Mascoutah Invitational Holiday Tournament, giving Breese Central its first loss of the season in the final on Dec. 29 in another thriller, taking a 60-56 win over the Cougars for the championship before a packed house at the Mascoutah gym.

Two Redbirds were named to the All-Tournament team: senior guard Kiyoko Proctor, returning from knee surgery that kept her out of the lineup during the first part of the season, and averaged 13.3 points, two rebounds, and 1.7 assists-per-game, with fellow seniors Jarius Powers and Norman joining her on the team. Powers averaged 14.6 points, 8.2 rebonds, and 2.3 assists-per-game, with one steal. Norman also helped in the run to the title, as she averaged 16 points, 6.3 rebounds, and two assists-per-game, and also had a steal during the tournament.

There are still some tough games on the Redbirds' schedule ahead, with a Southwestern Conference rematch against Edwardsville at home Jan. 16, 2025, a game against St. Louis Cardinal Ritter College Prep Catholic at Harris-Stowe State in St. Louis Jan. 18, a game at O'Fallon on Jan. 30, along with a game against Incarnate Word Academy of north St. Louis County on Feb. 1 in the SI Classic. The Red Knights recently tied the all-time record for longest winning streak by winning the 50th Visitation Academy Christmas Tournament, with the streak currently sitting at 138 wins in a row. The game promises to be a blockbuster.

The playoffs are set to begin the week of Feb. 18 with the IHSA Class 4A regionals, and the sectionals set for Feb. 25 and 27. The super-sectional game is scheduled for Mar. 3, with the state finals set Mar. 7-8 at CEFCU Arena at Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal.

