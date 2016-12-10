ALTON – Alton came out rolling in the first quarter of a Southwestern Conference boys’ basketball game at home against East St. Louis Friday night, leading 16-14 at the end of one period. However, the Flyers rebounded in the second quarter to outscore the Redbirds 19-9 and take the lead of the game at 31-25 at the half.

East St. Louis outscored Alton 18-13 in the third and 18-14 in the fourth for the final tally of 69-52.

East St. Louis improved to 5-2, while Alton fell to 4-2 with the defeat.

The Flyers’ Zachery Forest had 19 points to lead all scorers, Arthur Carter and Revondous Estes both had 14 points each for East St. Louis. Dereaun Clay paced Alton with 16 points, while Darrell Smith had 11 points. Ty’ohn Trimble had 9 points.

“East St. Louis is always tough,” said Alton head coach Eric Smith. “We came out with a lot of energy the first four or five minutes and we did some things pretty well. As the game wore on their depth and athleticism wore us down a little bit. We did a nice job against Tillman of East St. Louis while he was in there. We have some kids who can do some things. We have to be a little more stubborn with our shots. We took a lot of bad shots and that led to run outs and easy points for East St. Louis.”

