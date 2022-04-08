COLLINSVILLE - Jordan Watsek and Emily Landugt both had two hits and an RBI and teammate Lauren O'Neill cracked two hits for Alton, but a Redbird seventh inning rally fell short as the Kahoks defeated Alton 3-2 in a Southwestern Conference softball game Thursday afternoon at the Collinsville Sports Complex.

Besides Watsek, Landugt and O'Neill's two-hit performances, Alissa Sauls also had a base hit.

The Kahoks took the lead with a run in the home half of the third to take a 1-0 advantage, but the Redbirds tied the game with a run in the top of the fifth. Collinsville countered with single runs in the fifth and sixth to go back ahead 3-1 and Alton came up with a run in the top of the seventh but fell short as the Kahoks won.

Brylee Anderton had two hits and drove in three runs for Collinsville, while Brianna Wellen and Emma Hylton also had hits on the day.

Both Grace Presley for Alton and Marissa Thomas for Collinsville threw complete games in the circle, with Presley striking out eight and Thomas fanning four.

The Redbirds continue to improve and host Piasa Southwestern in a doubleheader on Saturday, with the games starting at 10 a.m. and 12 noon, then host Granite City Tuesday and play at Belleville West Apr. 14, with both games starting at 4:30 p.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

