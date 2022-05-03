ALTON – With the toughest stretch of their schedule behind them, the Alton High School girls soccer team hosted a non-conference match against the Hazelwood West High School Wildcats.

The game originally supposed to be played on the grass field at the high school was moved to the turf under the lights at Public School Stadium. Rain fell during the first half, but it cleared up for the final frame.

The Redbirds picked up their second win in a row after a 9-0 rout Monday Night (May 2). Three players had two-goal performances for Alton.

Junior forward Emily Baker got things started quickly. Her pair of goals both came in the 2nd minute to give her team a spontaneous 2-0 lead. She now has 25 goals which leads her team. She also had two assists on the night to bring that total up to six.

Baker just opened the flood gates for Alton.

Junior midfielder Maddie Cooke scored in the 6th minute to make it 3-0. It was her fourth goal of the season.

Taylor Freer scored in the 10th minute followed by her sister Lily in the 12th. Those sisters have combined for 13 goals and 13 assists this season.

Rounding out the first half action was senior midfielder Tori Schrimpf in the 31st minute for her ninth of the season.

The score finished 6-0 entering halftime.

The Redbirds didn’t let up coming out of the break. Four minutes in Cooke grabbed her second of the game and fourth of the season to make it 7-0.

Senior midfielder Josie Paniagua jumped on the scoresheet in the 53rd minute and finishing things up was Lily Freer with her second of the game to make it the eventual final score of 9-0.

Alton head coach Gwen Sabo was very pleased with the win.

“I’m glad we were able to get this game in, get some players in and work on some things so we can hopefully carry this into tomorrow’s game,” Sabo said postgame.

That game she mentioned is tonight when the Redbirds host Collinsville (4-11-1). The teams have already met once this season back on April 5 and Alton won by a score of 2-0.

Not only is this going to be a good conference rematch, but it will also be a regional preview. On May 17 at 5 p.m. the two will meet again in an IHSA Class 3A Regional matchup.

“Any conference game is always tough, and especially with playing them twice in a season. Tomorrow is going to be an important game for both teams,” Sabo added.

Looking past Collinsville, the Redbirds will be in action again on Friday when they host Highland at 6:15 p.m. on Senior Night. Alton will get to celebrate and say farewell to five seniors before locking back in for the postseason.

