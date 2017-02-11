ALTON - Alton's boys basketball team seems to hitting its stride late in the season, just prior to the start of IHSA postseason play.

The Redbirds handled an improving Collinsville squad 58-49 at home Friday night.

The Redbirds bolted out to an 11-9 lead at the end of one quarter, then jumped in front 27-14 at the half. Collinsville had an excellent fourth quarter, outscoring Alton 27-11 for the final tally of 58-49.

Redbirds coach Eric Smith said his team did some “pretty good things for two-a-half quarters, but obviously didn’t finish well in the fourth quarter.

“For the most part, the kids played pretty well tonight,” Smith said. “Dereaun Clay stood out all-around for us and scored with the basketball and was more active on defense. He also rebounded well and did a good job defensively.”

Edwards has missed several games due to an ankle injury, but had one of his best games of the season on Friday night, exploding for 22 points.

“He is a first-team returning All-Conference kid,” Smith said. “We have missed him, but some of our kids have played well in his absence. Edwards is a strong, athletic kid and when he decides to be a little more aggressive going to the basket he got some easier opportunities.”

Alton is now 13-9 overall, 6-5 in the Southwestern Conference, while Collinsville falls to 9-16 overall, 2-8 in the SWC.

Dereaun Clay and Donovan Clay tossed in 12 and 10 points respectively for the Redbirds. Braeden Lemp and Ray’Sean Taylor had 11 points apiece to lead the Kahoks.

