Redbirds shine at Hazelwood Central Invitational
HAZELWOOD, Mo. - Alton's girls track team set seven meet records and two school records during Saturday's Hazelwood Central Invitational track meet.
The Redbirds finished in third with 127 points, behind the host Hawks with 156 and Edwardsville with 141.5; Ritenour was fourth with 69 and Hazelwood West was fifth with 55.
Here are the Redbirds' results from Saturday's meet:
4X800 RELAY: Fourth place, 11:10.13 (A. Goner, Kel. Mans, D. Smith, T. Moss)
100 HURDLES: LaJarvia Brown, first, 14.53 (Meet record); A. Clanton, fourth, 17.91
100 METERS: J. Epps, first, 12,80 (Meet record); A. Moss, seventh, 13.42
4X200 RELAY: First, 1:44.16 (School Record; previous mark 1:45.0 in 2002 – J. Epps, LaJarvia Brown, K. Mans, D. Lacey)
4X100 RELAY: Third, 50.74 (J. Epps, A. Green, TyR. Holloway, D. Lacey)
400 METERS: Kel. Mans, eighth, 1:05.89; S. Pedrero, ninth, 1:08.21
800 METERS: T. Moss, ninth, 2:52.29; B. Landon, 11th, 3:13.6
200 METERS: LaJarvia Brown, second, 24.90) (Meet, record, School Record – previous mark 25.10, set in 2002, held by four people); D. Lacey, seventh, 27.72
4X400 RELAY: Fifth, 4:34.91 (Kat. Mans, Kel. Mans, D. Smith, A. Goner)
HIGH JUMP: Katie Mans, first, 5-4 (Meet record)
TRIPLE JUMP: LaJarvia Brown, First, 40-3 (Meet record); R. Valyo, fifth, 31-8
POLE VAULT: TyR Holloway, first, 7-6 (Meet record)
LONG JUMP: R. Valyo, sixth, 14-10.5; D. Lacey, seventh, 14-9.5
SHOT PUT: Jewel Wagner, first, 39-11 (Meet record); C. Buckingham, second, 38-4
DISCUS THROW: A. James, second, 111-9; K. Freeman, 12th, 77-0
JAVELIN THROW: C. Buckingham, fifth, 66-0; Jewel Wagner, sixth, 65-6
