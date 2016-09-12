EAST ST. LOUIS – Alton scored a pair of touchdowns against a top-notch East St. Louis team on Saturday afternoon in a 58-13 loss at East St. Louis.

Alton's Jocketh Jones had an interception return for a touchdown and Jonathan Bumpers hauled in a touchdown pass from Taylor Price.

East St. Louis ran out to a 37-7 halftime lead over Alton and continued with 21 more points in the second half to defeat the Redbirds at Clyde Jordan Stadium in East St. Louis. The game had been postponed from Friday night after heavy storms hit the area.

“East St. Louis has a state-ranked team and we continue to improve each week,” Eric Dickerson, the Alton coach, said. “We have a very young team and we are trying to shore up our weaknesses and improve in practice each week.”

Bumpers hauled in the touchdown and is a “very talented kid,” Coach Dickerson said. Bumpers is a long jumper/triple jumper for the AHS boys track and field team and has great overall athletic abilities, the coach said.

Dickerson said he feels the Southwestern Conference offers some of the best football competition in the state. He said he hopes to see the younger players get experience against these teams, which will help them in the future.

The Redbirds fell to 0-3 on the year and 0-1 in the Southwestern Conference; the Flyers went to 3-0 overall, 1-0 in the SWC.

Perez Hall opened the game with a 98-yard kickoff return for the Flyers and Kevin Brown scored three touchdowns for East Side.

Jarrell Anderson led the Flyers with 55 yards rushing on six carries, with Reyondus Estes going 8-for-18 for 158 yards and two touchdowns and Charlando Robinson head six catches for 134 yards on the day.

The Redbirds host Belleville East at 7 p.m. Friday.

