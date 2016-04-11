JERSEYVILLE - Cold and windy conditions on Friday didn’t prevent the Alton Redbirds girls track team from posting its usual strong performance in the Jersey Relays at Jersey High School.

The Alton girls’ track and field squad narrowly missed a team title in the Jersey Co-Ed Relays and was nipped by the host Jersey 112-110. Quincy was close with 108 points, then Granite City 48 points, Carrollton 20 points, Civic Memorial 17, Jacksonville 12 and Marquette Catholic had three points.

“It was cold and windy, but I thought our girls competed well and some had some of their season’s best times and efforts in the field events,” head Alton girls track coach Terry Mitchell said. “I thought our girls competed like champions.”

The Redbirds’ LaJarvia Brown was a member of Alton’s winning long jump, triple jump, hurdle shuttle and high jump relay. She cleared 5-4 in the high jump. The Alton high jump and triple jump relays set meet records.

Alton’s Chayvon Buckingham threw her best toss of the year in the shot put at 39-4 and the shot put relay set a meet record.

The Tiger Relays is next up for Alton on Wednesday this week.

Alton’s results were as follows:

4 x 1,600 Relay – Kel Mans, A. Moss, TyA. Holloway, M. Stobs, 8:04, fifth

400 Low Hurdle Shuttle - D. Smith, Tyr. Holloway, 1:18.6, third

800 Relay – TyR Holloway, A. Moss, R. Valyo, A. Goner, 1:51.74, second

800 Medley – TyR. Holloway, A. Moss, R. Valyo, A. Goner, 1:06.9, second

F/S 400 Relay, J. Epps, Kat. Mans, A. Green, D. Lacey, 53.69, first

3,200 Relay – Kel Mans, T. Moss, M. Stobbs, D. Smith, 12:18.3, third

4 x 100 Varsity Relay – Disqualified

3 x 300 Low Hurdle Relay, L. Brown, D. Smith, A. Clanton, 2:38.2, first

F/S Distance Medley – TyA. Holloway, B. Landon, S. Pedero, 16:40.46, third

1,600 Relay – Kat. Mans, C. Hickman, A. Moss, A. Goner, 4:32.8, third

Shot Put – C. Buckingham, J. Wagner, A. James, 107-4, new meet record; old record 106-2 by Jersey

High Jump – L. Brown, K. Mans, C. Hickman, 15-2, first, new meet record; old record 14-8

Triple Jump – L. Brown, J. Epps, R. Valyo, 100-9.25, first, new meet record, old record 95-0

Discus – A. James, K. Freeman, C. Buckingham, 239-8, second

Long Jump – L. Brown, C. Hickman, R. Valyo, 43-8.5, first

