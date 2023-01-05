BOYS WRESTLING

61ST WILLIAM "RED" SCHMITT HOLIDAY INVITATIONAL AT GRANITE CITY

CROUCH WINS 126-POUND CHAMPIONSHIP FOR TRIAD, BOYD PLACES FOURTH FOR WARRIORS, PHILLIPS COMES IN SIXTH FOR ALTON AT SCHMITT HOLIDAY INVITATIONAL: Colby Crouch won the 126-pound championship for Triad, while Dylan Boyd came in fourth at 145 pounds for hosts Granite City and Antione Phillips finished sixth at 152 pounds on the final day of the 61st William "Red" Schmitt Holiday Invitational wrestling tournament at Granite City's Memorial Gym.

Whitfield of west St. Louis County won the team title with 280.5 points, while Mahomet-Seymour came in second at 269 points, Batavia was third with 229 points, Willard, Mo., outside of Springfield, was fourth with 219.5 points and Rockwood Lafayette rounded out the top five with 216.5 points.

The Knights were 17th with 118.5 points, the Redbirds came in 20th with 81 points, Collinsville was 24th with 54 points and the host Warriors were in 25th place with 52 points.

Crouch swept his six matches in the tournament, scoring 41.5 points for Triad and defeating Porter Matecki of Whitfield in the final 8-4, while Boyd went 5-3, scoring 26 points for Granite, losing the third-place match to Rome Tate of Whitfield 3-1.

Phillips went 4-3 for Alton, winning his first four matches, scoring 19 points, and in the fifth-place match, was pinned by Mark Matschimer of Troy Buchanan, Mo., at 2:53.

