MVCHA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A FIRST ROUND – GAME 3

ALTON 7, HIGHLAND 2 (REDBIRDS WIN SERIES 2-1): A five-point night from Bryce Simon lifted Alton to a 7-2 win over Highland in the third and deciding game of their Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Class 1A first-round series Tuesday night at East Alton Ice Arena.

The win sent the Redbirds to a best-of-three Class 1A semifinal series against top-seeded Belleville beginning at 8:45 p.m. Thursday at EAIA; Triad, who eliminated East Alton-Wood River Monday, will meet up with Granite City in the other semifinal.

Simon's five points included four goals, two each in the first and third periods. Jacob Eppel, Tristen Seymout and Tanner St. Peters also goaled for Alton in the win.

Caleb Currie recorded 17 saves on 19 Bulldog shots in getting the win.

In the other Game 3 Tuesday, Freeburg-Waterloo eliminated Collinsville 2-1 to win their Class 2A first-round set, sending the Raging Bulldogs to the Class 2A semifinals against top-seeded Edwardsville; O'Fallon will meet Columbia in the other 2A semifinal. Both best-of-three series begin Thursday night.

Both Class 1A and 2A Finals are set for Feb. 16-20-21.

