ALTON – Alton's girls' soccer team ended its season recently with a defeat to O'Fallon, but Alton head girls coach Gwen Sabo will sit back now and relish the success of this year's team.

Aubrey Mister scored early and late in the first half as O’Fallon defeated home-standing Alton 2-0 in the IHSA Class 3A girls soccer regional final this past Saturday morning at Piasa Motor Fuels Field.

Although the Redbirds season ended with the loss, Sabo thought that her team enjoyed much success through the 2019 season.

“Overall, I think we had a very successful season,’ Sabo said. “We finished 7-3 in (Southwestern) conference play (finishing in second place), and broke the school record with 14 shutouts. My girls worked extremely hard this season, and it was unfortunate that our season had to come to an end today.”

Mister scored in the third minute off a corner in the game this past Saturday, where Mister knocked home the cross to give O’Fallon a 1-0 lead. Mister doubled the Panther lead in the 38th minute when she took a pass past the halfway line, beat a pair of defenders and hit a floater that found the back of the net to make it 2-0 for O’Fallon as the teams reached halftime.

The Redbirds had several chances to pull a goal back, notably in the 44th minute, where a great cross by Morgan Rauscher was cleared by the O’Fallon back line, and in the 65th, when Alaina Nasello took off on a breakaway, but her shot from just inside the box hit the top of the woodwork. Nasello hit the bar again late in the match, as O’Fallon went on to the 2-0 final.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

