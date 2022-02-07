ALTON - Alton girls bowling coach Dave Meyer praised his squad for their performance in the Collinsville Regional on Saturday as the Redbirds finished eighth with a score of 3,612. Roxana was seventh with a score of 4,682.

Collinsville won the tournament with a score of 5536.

The individual winner was Brooklyn Suzuki from Greenville with a score of 1289.

The top ten individuals not on a qualifying team will also move on to sectionals next Saturday in Mt, Vernon. Alton has one qualifier Taylor Greco and an alternate, Regan Spinks if a girl from the Collinsville Regionals is unable to attend. Greco scored a 785 to place 10th in the advancing individuals.

"The Alton girls finished the season stronger than they started which is a good improvement for next year," Meyer said. "Congratulations to all of the qualifying teams and individuals and good luck next weekend in Mt. Vernon."

