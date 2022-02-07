ALTON - Alton girls bowling coach Dave Meyer praised his squad for their performance in the Collinsville Regional on Saturday as the Redbirds finished eighth with a score of 3,612. Roxana was seventh with a score of 4,682.

Collinsville won the tournament with a score of 5536.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The individual winner was Brooklyn Suzuki from Greenville with a score of 1289.

The top ten individuals not on a qualifying team will also move on to sectionals next Saturday in Mt, Vernon. Alton has one qualifier Taylor Greco and an alternate, Regan Spinks if a girl from the Collinsville Regionals is unable to attend. Greco scored a 785 to place 10th in the advancing individuals.

"The Alton girls finished the season stronger than they started which is a good improvement for next year," Meyer said. "Congratulations to all of the qualifying teams and individuals and good luck next weekend in Mt. Vernon."

More like this:

Mascoutah Advances Two Bowlers To State, Belleville West One, While O'Fallon Finishes Third At Collinsville Sectional
Jan 28, 2025
Highland, Triad Qualifies Two Bowlers Each For Sectional, Mascoutah Wins Salem Regional. Breese Central Fourth, Goes Through As Team
Jan 19, 2025
Blanchard Wins Individual Title, Mascoutah Wins Mt. Vernon Girls Bowling Team Sectional Title, Panthers, Kahoks Also Advance
Feb 17, 2025
O'Fallon Wins Columbia Boys Bowling Sectional, Kahoks Second, Lancers Third, West Sends Two Individuals To Sectional, Granite One
Jan 19, 2025
Alton's Season Ends Against Quincy In Sectional Semifinals
Mar 4, 2025

 