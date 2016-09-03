ALTON - In a tough battle all the way around, the Quincy Sr. High School Blue Devils ultimately defeated the Alton High School Redbirds 35-21 in their non-conference matchup this Friday night at Public School Stadium.

The Blue Devils expand their record to 1-1 while the Redbirds remain without a win on their record for the 2016 season.

Though the score did not turn out in the Redbirds’ favor, head coach Eric Dickerson is fully aware of his team’s capability to remain present in the game and move forward until that final siren.

“We don’t quit,” he said. “No matter what the score is, we’re not going to quit. Our kids have to learn that it’s a four-quarter game and you have to fight all four quarters.”

Alton had a lot of fight in them throughout the game, though it was clear to both Dickerson and his defensive line that it took a lot of energy to maintain the momentum necessary to keep Quincy out of their end zone.

“I thought our defense was out there way too long,” he mentioned. “They got the momentum going, but Quincy is a good team; they fire off the ball, they’re very good at what they do in that they’re quick and their defense is pretty aggressive.”

Quincy sophomore Jirehl Brock brought in one touchdown into the end zone for the Blue Devils after a scoreless first quarter. Alton junior Johnathan Bumpers rushed for an astounding 77-yard touchdown to tie the score at 7 after the successful field goal kick. Brock landed past the goal line yet again and with another good kick, Quincy surpassed the Redbirds once again with a score of 14-7 at the end of the second.

After the Marching 100’s performance and the start of the third quarter, senior Deven Smith ran into the end zone to further the Blue Devil’s lead to 20-7. His team’s field goal kick was unsuccessful. His teammate, senior Cameron Woodard, followed up his TD with one for himself while his team earned two more from the conversion play, bringing the score to 28-7. Shortly after, Smith scored again, which led to another good kick. At the end of the third, Quincy led by a steady 35-7.

In the fourth, the Alton defense did what they could to push the Blue Devils back down the gridiron so that their offense could showcase what they had to offer. Alton junior Darrell Smith did just that, rushing in a 71-yard touchdown, twisting and turning through several block attempts. His classmate Kiondray Samelton closed out the Redbird’s scoring at 35-21 to end the game (between touchdowns, the kicker locked in two free points as well).

Keeping the boys levelheaded throughout the course of the game can be pivotal to the season’s overall culture, according to Dickerson.

“In order for us to compete and win on a yearly basis, the culture has to change and when things go badly, we can’t just put our heads down and give up. The game is full of ups and downs. It’s an emotional swing from one play to another but you have to be an even keel and ride that train.”

Overall, these first two weeks of play have been a massive learning experience for the young team and with hope for the future driving their momentum toward the next several weeks of play, the Redbirds need to hit the metaphorical books.

“We have to understand the game of football a bit better,” he said. “We’re learning the game and they’re going to learn from their mistakes and hopefully, over the next seven games, we can correct them and do some good.”

