CHARLESTON - Alton’s girls' track team advanced two to the IHSA Class 3A State Track and Field Meet Saturday finals on Friday afternoon.

Sprinter Jeanea Epps led the way, recording a time of 12.33 to move ahead in the 100 meters and shot putter Bria Thornton qualified with a toss of 41-3.5.

Pole vaulter Lauren Weiner had a strong outing in the pole vault, clearing 9-6 but did not advance and the 4 x 100 relay team of Epps, Sierra Stahlschmidt, Taylor Arnold and Renee Raglin did not move ahead. Raglin, only a freshman, placed fourth in her heat in the 100 meters with a time of 12.53 and is expected to return to state next year.

Granite City senior Toni Rush did not advance in the 100 meters, but finished sixth in her heat with a time of 12.6.

