GODFREY – Alton's baseball team is hard to stop when the Redbirds are clicking on all cylinders.

That certainly was the case Friday afternoon at Alton as the Redbirds got a run here, a run there, a couple of runs here – and pretty soon, defending IHSA Class 3A baseball champion Highland couldn't keep Alton at bay as the Redbirds rode that and excellent pitching from Jacob St. Peters on their way to an 8-3 non-conference win over the Bulldogs.

“Offensively, we're clicking very well,” said Redbird coach Todd Haug. “I thought we played tremendous defense and got a tremendous effort on the mound from St. Peters; it's a situation that, when that happens, you can get a run here, a run there – you're very efficient throughout the course of a game - and all of a sudden, it starts to feel like a touchdown.

“You play for one, play for for another, maybe spot on another two and all of a sudden, the game feels pretty comfortable by the end.”

St. Peters threw a solid 5.2 innings before coming out of the game after being hit by a line drive off Will Greenwald's bat in the top of the sixth as a precaution; the ball struck him in the upper portion of his non-throwing arm but St. Peters wasn't hurt and was lifted for Charlie Erler.

“I think he would tell you he wasn't as sharp as some instances,” Haug said. “But he made the pitches when he needed to; that's the sign of a veteran varsity hurler. We played tremendous defense behind him; we got a couple of very key plays from our infielders, tremendous play from (Jacob) Kanallakan at third base and the game from (Aaron) Bonnell behind the plate.

“He threw out a couple of runners; when they did get runners, his teammates bailed him out. It was a true team effort.”

St. Peters didn't give up a hit until one out in the fourth when Andrew Winning singled – the next man up, Griffin Lewis, then hit into a double play – and walked two in the opening three innings, only to have those runners thrown out on the basepaths as he faced the minimum in those three innings.

The Redbirds got their first run in the opening inning as Noah Rathgeb walked, stole second and went home on a pair of wild pitches from Bulldog starter Mike McGill; a second run came home in the second when Sam Ballard reached on an error, when to third on another error on a fielder's choice and came in on a Rathgeb single, with Steven Patten thrown out trying to score on the play, still putting Alton up 2-0 through two innings.

A Patten RBI single that brought in Steven Nguyen in the fourth made it 3-0 in Alton's favor before the Redbirds scored twice in the fifth on a Rob Taul single after a Rathgeb triple and a Nguyen single drove in Taul for two more runs. Three more runs sealed it in the sixth, highlighted by a Taul RBI single. The Bulldogs scored three times in the top of the seventh, Sam Green hitting a two-run homer, but the Redbirds shut down the Bulldogs for the win.

Rathgeb was 2-for-3 with a RBI and three runs scored for the Redbirds (15-5), with Taul going 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Nguyen 2-for-3 with a RBI and run scored, Ballard two runs scored and Patten 2-for-3 with a RBI and run scored. St. Peters struck out four and gave up just two hits on the day; Erler struck out one and gave up three runs (all earned) two hits and fanned one in his 1.1 innings.

The Redbirds are scheduled to meet Rochester at Busch Stadium in St. Louis Saturday, then host Belleville East in a Southwestern Conference game at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday before visiting O'Fallon Thursday and Valmeyer for a April 30 Saturday doubleheader.

