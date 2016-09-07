ALTON - The Redbird Volleyball Classic came to a close this Saturday afternoon at Alton High School and while the competition was intense, the hosting team prevailed unscathed.

After winning each of their five matches throughout the weekend, Sydney Schmidt took home the honor of Tournament MVP and making the All-Tournament team with all of her teammates Annie Evans and Savanna Fisher.

“We can’t underestimate anyone that we’re up against,” Alton head coach Stacey Ferguson after their match against Granite City on Saturday morning. “We have to go out there and continue to play our game and work hard. We have to pick up what the other teams are throwing at us quick so we can make adjustments as needed and again, really work hard with what we do and take it one point at a time.”

The Granite City Warriors had quite a successful weekend as well, winning four of their five matches, having fell only to the undefeated Redbirds on Saturday morning.

Warriors head coach Ginger Harrison was excited about her team’s diligence and to start the season off with a round of wins and a second place victory in the tournament.

“We’ve worked really hard up to this point and we’re ready to play,” Harrison said after Friday night’s match against Southwestern.

Due to their sharp performances throughout the weekend, Megan Burge, Morgan Tanksley of the Warriors and Piasa Bird Lexy Hall were all named to the All-Tournament team.

After winning three of their four matches, the Triad Knights came in third.

Gillespie and Orchard Farm couldn’t quite get the momentum going during the tournament, each team falling in all but one of their matches.

Find the tournament’s complete results below (bold names are the match’s winners):

Friday, Sept. 2

Alton vs. Gillespie (25-16, 25-18)

Southwestern vs. Granite City (17-25, 23-25)

Gillespie vs. Triad (25-17, 25-18)

Granite City vs. Orchard Farms (25-17, 23-25, 15-14)

Triad vs. Alton (22-25, 25-14, 14-16)

Orchard Farm vs. Southwestern (23-25, 25-20, 2-15)



Saturday, Sept. 3

Granite City vs. Alton (21-25, 17-25)

Triad vs. Southwestern (25-18, 25-10)

Orchard Farm vs. Gillespie (26-24, 26-24)

Alton vs. Southwestern (25-19, 25-20)

Triad vs. Granite City (23-25, 15-25)

Orchard Farm vs. Triad (15-25, 20-25)

Gillespie vs. Granite City (19-25, 23-25)

Alton vs. Orchard Farm (25-17, 21-25, 15-7)

Southwestern vs. Gillespie (25-23, 21-25, 21-25)

