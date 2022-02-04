ALTON - Alton High School celebrated one senior - DeOntae Forest - a four-year varsity wrestler for the Redbirds in a wrestling match this past against Belleville East.

The Redbirds head into IHSA regional competition this Saturday, Feb. 5, at Quincy, and the sectional is next Friday and Saturday at Granite City.

The Redbird winners against the Lancers were: Will Harris - 126, Antoine Phillips - 145, Joey Bowman -152, Jamal Miller -195, Jaxon Sheets -285.

"DeOntae is a four-year varsity wrestler for us," Coach Eric Roberson said. "He only started wrestling his freshman year. He has learned the sport very quickly and has put in many hours in the off-season with spring and summer wrestling and it is paying off for him. He has been a great leader for us."

Coach Roberson is known for getting the most out of his wrestlers and his group this season continues to show improvement.

"In regards to our performance vs. Bell. East: "We did have some good individual performances, but we were not prepared and got out hustled, and out-wrestled. We have to re-focus on our upcoming matches and training."

