ALTON 45, TRIAD 44: Alton extended its winning streak to three straight games with a very close 45-44 win over Triad at the Redbirds Nest.

The Redbirds jumped to a 15-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, with the Knights cutting the lead at halftime to 25-20, then took a 30-29 lead after three quarters. Alton outscored Triad 16-14 in the fourth quarter to take the win.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Adrian Elliott, Jr. led the Redbirds with 16 points, with Byron Stampley, Jr. scoring 15 points, Ihzel Brown had eight points and Roger Elliott, Alex Macias and Jeremiah Van Zandt all had two points each.

Alton is now 3-12, while the Knights go to 9-10.

More like this:

Lady Redbirds Set for Super-Sectional Rematch Against Aurora Waubonsie Valley
Feb 27, 2025
Alton Beats Loyola Academy For Third Place At State Tournament
Mar 8, 2025
Norman Scores 27, Leads Three Redbirds In Double Figures, Alton Wins Granite Regional Over Quincy 65-40  
Feb 22, 2025
Norman Leads With 16 Points, 10 Different Players Score As Redbirds Roll Past Warriors 77-17 In IHSA Regional Semifinal  
Feb 18, 2025
Alton’s Up-Hill Battle Comes Up Short Against Kenwood In State Semifinal
Mar 7, 2025

 