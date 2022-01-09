ALTON 45, TRIAD 44: Alton extended its winning streak to three straight games with a very close 45-44 win over Triad at the Redbirds Nest.

The Redbirds jumped to a 15-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, with the Knights cutting the lead at halftime to 25-20, then took a 30-29 lead after three quarters. Alton outscored Triad 16-14 in the fourth quarter to take the win.

Article continues after sponsor message

Adrian Elliott, Jr. led the Redbirds with 16 points, with Byron Stampley, Jr. scoring 15 points, Ihzel Brown had eight points and Roger Elliott, Alex Macias and Jeremiah Van Zandt all had two points each.

Alton is now 3-12, while the Knights go to 9-10.

More like this: