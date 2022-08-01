SEE VIDEO:

Redbird Amazing Race

ALTON - Alton Athletic Association coordinated an event to remember Saturday with the first annual Redbird Amazing Race. The event began and ended at Piasa Motor Fuels Field.

Madeline Eades, president of the Alton Athletic Association, said the event was great fun for the youth.

“We thought it would be good for some of our businesses to meet our athletes and students and we wanted to create a fun event for the kids,” Eades said. “We wanted to engage the athletes and students in a fun activity. I think they had a great time and we appreciate the businesses stepping up. We plan to expand the event next year and make it even better.”

Teams of Alton athletes visited 10 locations around town and completed a task at each one. Everything started and ended at Piasa Motor Fuels Field, the soccer/baseball complex behind Alton High School.

Amy Lombardi, of the Alton Athletic Association, described the event as less of a race ad more of a scavenger hunt. The teams received riddles and searched for clues that helped guide them to the next location where they had to complete a task.

