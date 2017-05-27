CHARLESTON – Alton's 4x800 relay team didn't make it to Saturday's final of the event, but the Redbird team of junior Kelvin Cummings, senior Evan Rathgeb, freshman Cassius Havis and senior Arie Macias enjoyed the moment.

The four turned in a time of 8:13.44 in their heat and did not advance to the final.

“We were really nervous before this; at least this is my first time going to state,” Rathgeb said. “The conditions were great; I think I gave my all. We really didn't get the result we wanted, but that's fine. We were here; that's the important thing.”

“This was pretty good,” Havis said of the experience being in the state meet. “Hopefully I'll get back up here a couple more times; I like it up here, it's pretty good.”

“I really liked the scenery, especially the blue track,” Cummings said, “and the big crowds. We really didn't run like we wanted to, but it was a fun day. We'll come back next year and try to do better. Our goal was to get here at the beginning of the season, but when we got here, we definitely wanted to the finals. We gave it our best shot.”

“It was a great experience,” Macias said. “Originally, when I came into high school, I wanted my first trip to state to be a little earlier so by the time I got to my senior year, I could buckle down and get used to it and know what to do. It didn't necessarily happen, but I'm obviously grateful I got to be a part of this; it's been awesome.

“I'm glad we got to bring our freshman (Havis) along; he's been running great. Now he's got the chance to have fun and get the idea. He'll be fine, not as nervous as we were today. I'm grateful we got to make it.”

