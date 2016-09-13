ALTON – The American flag with the words "Welcome To Alton" has been something the community lives by and residents need not worry - painters are placing it on the wall today.

A portion of Old Glory was painted on Monday, but it should be completed soon with the weather being bright and sunny today.

In Facebook discussions on RiverBender.com, there had been worry the flag was not going to be put back up, but it was always in the plan.

“The flag on Ardent Mills as you come into Alton is perfect for the character of Alton,” Alton Mayor Brant Walker said. “The new Welcome To Alton and flag are going to look great. Downtown continues to look better and better. With the new Flood Memorial, this painting and the other things going on with businesses, that whole corner has been brought back to life.”

