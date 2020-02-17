PEORIA - February is American Heart Month. It’s a time for millions to come together for a common goal: the eradication of heart disease and stroke.

Throughout the OSF HealthCare Ministry, a variety of event are helping to increase awareness about the importance of paying attention to the heart. OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois, marks the month with the annual Red Dress Parade, an employee-driven display to call attention to heart disease in women.

Each year, different departments create red dresses that are on display in the main lobby of the hospital to serve as a reminder that heart disease is the number one killer of women, killing more women than all forms of cancer combined, according to the American Heart Association. At least 48 percent of all adults in the United States have some form of cardiovascular disease.

According to researchers, approximately 80% percent of all cardiovascular disease can be prevented by controlling high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol, along with adopting healthy lifestyle behaviors, such as not smoking, eating a healthy diet, being physically active, and maintaining a healthy weight.

Article continues after sponsor message

More at https://www.osfhealthcare.org .

More like this: