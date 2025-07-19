ST. LOUIS — The American Red Cross urges all donors to give blood or platelets now to keep the blood supply strong this summer. Type O blood products are most needed on hospital shelves – especially in the face of summer challenges that can quickly cause blood and platelet reserves to drop.

In addition to summer fun and holidays, severe summer weather can have a sudden impact on the ability to collect blood and platelets.?Scheduling and keeping donation appointments are crucial this month to ensure blood products are constantly available in the weeks to come for all patients, including those in trauma situations that may require several lifesaving transfusions.

All blood types are needed, and donors who don’t know their blood type can learn it after donation. Book a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

For those who come to give July 15-31, 2025, the Red Cross will say thanks with a Fandango Movie Reward by email. Use it to catch a summer blockbuster on the Red Cross! See RedCrossBlood.org/July.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 16-31

ILLINOIS

Jersey

Jerseyville

7/17/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 400 South State

_______________

Madison

Alton

7/16/2025: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Post Commons, 300 Alby St

7/18/2025: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Alton Memorial Hospital, One Memorial Drive

7/18/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., YWCA, 304 E 3rd St

7/21/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Senior Services Plus, Inc., 2603 North Rodgers

Bethalto

7/23/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 625 Church Drive

7/29/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 E Central St.

Collinsville

7/31/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., IBEW Local 309, 123 N Bluff Rd

Edwardsville

7/18/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Global Brew Edwardsville, Ill, 2329 Plum St

7/24/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Trace on the Parkway Apartments, 6150 Trace Pkwy Dr

7/28/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Keller Williams Marquee Edwardsville, 1254 University Drive, Suite 200

7/30/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. John's United Methodist Church, 7372 Marine Rd

Glen Carbon

7/18/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Sports Academy - Glen Carbon, 101 The Game Dr

7/24/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Meridian Village, 27 Auerbach Pl

7/28/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St.

Godfrey

7/25/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Lodge 951 Hall, 526 E Delmar Ave

Granite City

7/18/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Columbus Home, 4225 Old Alton Rd

Highland

7/21/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Lane

Maryville

7/29/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Copper Creek Christian Church, 2184 Vadalabene Drive

Troy

7/24/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church, 7775 Collinsville Rd.

_______________

Monroe

Columbia

7/18/2025: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 400 Palmer Rd

7/22/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

Valmeyer

7/28/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Mary Parish Center, 101 S. Meyer

Waterloo

7/22/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 320 Covington Drive

_______________

Randolph

Chester

7/29/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Chester Public Library, 733 State St

Red Bud

7/17/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Red Bud Regional Hospital, 325 Spring Street

_______________

Saint Clair

Belleville

7/25/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., City of Belleville, 101 S Illinois St

Caseyville

7/23/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Stephen Catholic Church, 901 S Main St

Fairview Heights

7/16/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/17/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/18/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/19/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/20/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/21/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/22/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/23/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/24/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/25/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/26/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/27/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/28/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/29/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/30/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/31/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

Millstadt

7/16/2025: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., St James Catholic Parish & School, 412 W Washington Ave

O Fallon

7/28/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Public Safety Building, 285 N. 7 HIlls Rd

_______________

