ALTON - The American Red Cross continues to work to restock critically needed blood products uncollected due to the ongoing impact of Hurricane Helene’s devastation in the Southeast. Donors outside of affected areas are encouraged to make an appointment to give now and help keep the blood supply stable in the weeks to come.

Since making landfall, the storm and its aftermath have led to the cancellation of more than 100 blood drives, causing thousands of blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. For so many people living with urgent medical care needs, blood transfusions are essential, and donations in the Southeast are key to keeping our nationwide network stocked. The Red Cross operates through a national inventory with the ability to move blood wherever and whenever it is needed most.

As a thank-you, all who come to give Oct. 1-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win one of three $5,000 gift cards. For full details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Treat.

These are Madison County locations to donate blood:



Alton

10/16/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Alton Memorial Hospital, One Memorial Drive

10/21/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Senior Services Plus, Inc., 2603 North Rodgers

Bethalto

10/29/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethalto Senior Center, 100 E Central

Collinsville

10/16/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E Church St

10/24/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia

Edwardsville

10/11/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church - Edwardsville, 600 Water Street

10/24/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Trace on the Parkway Apartments, 6150 Trace Pkwy Dr

10/31/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Moose Lodge 1561, 7371 Marine Rd. (Rte 143)

Glen Carbon

10/14/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St.

Granite City

10/18/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Columbus Home, 4225 Old Alton Rd

10/29/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southwestern Illinois College, 4950 Maryville Rd

Highland

10/23/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mosaic Church - Highland, 1317 Pestalozzi St

Moro

10/22/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Meadowbrook Intermediate, 111 West Roosevelt ST

Troy

10/15/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Tri Township Park, 410 Wickcliffe

10/18/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Tri-Township Public Library, 209 S. Main St.

Monroe

Columbia

10/15/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Monroe County YMCA Center, 9514 Caring Way

10/15/2024: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

Waterloo

10/22/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 320 Covington Drive

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit?RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age?in most states?(16 with parental consent?where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify your impact − volunteer!??

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.??

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.??

