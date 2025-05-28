ST. LOUIS, MO – The American Red Cross has opened a shelter at Ferguson Nazarene Church, 1309 Elizabeth, Ferguson, MO. Individuals staying at the 12th and Park Recreation Center location were taken by bus to the new shelter in Ferguson. 12th and Park Recreation Center is now returning its facility to its normal operations and programs.

Current shelter locations are as follows:

Ferguson Nazarene Church, 1309 Elizabeth, Ferguson, MO

Refresh Community Church, 829 N. Hanley Rd., St. Louis, MO 63130

Friendly Temple Outreach Center, 6356 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, St. Louis, MO 63133

Peter and Paul Community Services (Garfield Building) 2612 Wyoming, St. Louis MO 63118

No ID or proof of residency is required. Red Cross services are free and available to all.

Download the free Red Cross Emergency app for real-time alerts, open shelter locations

and expert advice in both English and Spanish.

Financial Assistance Available:

The American Red Cross is now providing financial assistance to qualifying individuals whose homes were impacted by the May 16th tornadoes. To qualify, an individual’s home must have been classified by Red Cross as having sustained major damage or was destroyed.

Red Cross teams have been assessing damage to homes across the Greater St. Louis area to make these determinations.

Everyone whose home was damaged is asked to go to www.redcross.org/gethelpto review the information about qualifications and to fill out the online form.

For those who qualify to receive assistance, Red Cross will send personalized text messages and emails or call with instructionson how to access financial assistance. To receive the assistance, individuals must respond to the text, email or phone call. For questions regarding this process, call 1-800-Red-Cross.

How the public can help:

Donate - For individuals wishing to assist the Red Cross in responding to community disasters, a financial donation is best. This allows the Red Cross to be flexible in using the funds to directly address the needs of those affected. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Volunteer - We are looking for volunteers who are willing to help immediately with sheltering, feeding, and canteening. Training will be provided. Volunteers work directly with residents to ensure their basic needs are met as well as help them access additional services. If you are interested, sign up today at https://www.redcross.org/volunteer.

For the latest information on Red Cross relief efforts, please follow Missouri Red Cross on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram and the Missouri and Arkansas LinkedIn page.

