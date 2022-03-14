Red Cross testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS — For a limited time, the American Red Cross has resumed testing all blood, platelet, and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Plasma from routine donations that have high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used as convalescent plasma to help meet the needs of COVID-19 patients with weakened immune systems. At the same time, the Red Cross blood supply remains vulnerable, and individuals are urged to schedule a blood or platelet donation. In the days and weeks ahead, it’s critically important the Red Cross maintains a readily available blood supply so hospital patients can receive the care they need. To make an appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). The Red Cross first tested donations for COVID-19 antibodies earlier in the pandemic to provide convalescent plasma for patients. When infection rates decreased and new treatment options became available, the Red Cross discontinued the program. With the surge of new variants, hospitals began to seek out more treatments for their most vulnerable patients, and new clinical trial data has shown that convalescent plasma may benefit immunocompromised patients. The Red Cross is resuming this program to ensure doctors have every tool available to support treatment. How it works Antibody testing will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus following vaccination or infection, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of donation and sent to a testing laboratory where they will also undergo routine infectious disease testing. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. COVID-19 antibody test results will be available 1-2 weeks after donation in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. Thanking all-star donors in March All who come to give blood or platelets in March will get a $10 e-gift card, thanks to Fanatics. Plus, donors will also automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2022 MLB® All-Star Game® in Los Angeles, California, when you come to give March 1-31. The package includes two tickets to 2022 MLB® All-Star Saturday, the 2022 Home Run Derby, and the 2022 MLB® All-Star Game®, round-trip airfare to Los Angeles, four-night hotel accommodations (July 16-20, 2022), plus a $750 gift card for expenses.* Upcoming blood donation opportunities, March 16-31: IL Bond Mulberry Grove 3/22/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mulberry Grove High School, 801 West Wall Street _______________ Calhoun Hardin 3/23/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Calhoun High School, 102 Calhoun Drive _______________ Clay Louisville 3/29/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Full Armor Christian Academy, 600 Erwin Street _______________ Clinton Beckemeyer 3/22/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 391 Louis Street Breese 3/16/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 575 North Main Street New Baden 3/18/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Civic Center, 100 East Birch Street _______________ Coles Charleston 3/16/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Harrison Street Church of God, 17996 Harrison St. Rd 3/28/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston Lawson Hall, 2151 4th Street 3/30/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jefferson Elementary School, 801 Jefferson Mattoon 3/24/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Avenue Crawford Hutsonville 3/18/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hutsonville High School, 500 West Clover Street Palestine 3/30/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Palestine High School, 102 North Main Street _______________ Cumberland Greenup 3/30/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 East Cumberland Street _______________ Effingham Effingham 3/16/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 3/17/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 3/19/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 3/22/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 3/23/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 3/24/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 3/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 3/29/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 3/29/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette 3/30/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 3/31/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave Mason 3/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mason Christian Church Annex, 624 North Route 37 _______________ Fayette Ramsey 3/17/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ramsey Grade School, 610 West 6th Street Shobonier 3/22/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Dutch Prairie Community, 983 N 1300th St _______________ Franklin Benton 3/31/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Benton Middle School, 1006 McKenzie Street _______________ Jasper Wendelin 3/28/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, 5782 Ingraham Lane _______________ Jefferson Bluford 3/23/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bluford Grade School, 901 6th street Ina 3/21/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Free Will Baptist Church, 3rd and Elm Street 3/30/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Rend Lake College, 468 North Kengray Parkway Mount Vernon 3/28/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Rolland Lewis Community Building, South 27th Street 3/30/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel Grade School, 1201 Bethel Road 3/31/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Mary's Parish Center, 1500 Main Street _______________ Jersey Dow 3/31/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dow Southern Baptist Church, 24735 Dow Rd Jerseyville 3/25/2022: 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jersey Community High School, 801 N. State St. _______________ Madison Alton 3/31/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Peter & Paul School, 801 State Street Bethalto 3/23/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 E Central St. 3/30/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Civic Memorial High School, 200 School Street Edwardsville 3/17/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eden Church, 903 N. Second Street 3/30/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. John's United Methodist Church, 7372 Marine Rd Glen Carbon 3/22/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St. Highland 3/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Lane Marion Centralia 3/16/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Raccoon Elementary School, 3601 State Route 161 3/17/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Centralia American Legion Hall, 117 South Poplar, Hwy 51 3/25/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Centralia American Legion Hall, 117 South Poplar, Hwy 51 _______________ Monroe Columbia 3/17/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hope Christian Church, 9273 Coach Stop Rd. Valmeyer 3/21/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Valmeyer High School, 300 South Cedar Bluff Drive _______________ Randolph Coulterville 3/22/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Coulterville High School, 101 West Grant Street Red Bud 3/24/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Red Bud Regional Hospital, 325 Spring Street Sparta 3/21/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sparta Community Hospital, Broadway Plaza, Suite 3 Steeleville 3/29/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 305 South Chester Tilden 3/31/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tilden Presbyterian Church, 721 Butler St, _______________ Saint Clair Cahokia 3/16/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Cahokia High School, 800 Range Ln Caseyville 3/31/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church of Caseyville, 10 Bethel Meadows Rd Fairview Heights 3/16/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 3/17/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 3/18/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 3/19/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 3/20/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 3/21/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 3/22/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 3/23/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 3/24/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 3/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 3/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 3/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 3/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 3/29/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 3/30/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 3/31/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail Mascoutah 3/24/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Childhood Church, 104 North Independence, P. O Box 160 O Fallon 3/25/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints O'Fallon & Shiloh Ward, 255 Fairwood Hills Rd _______________ Washington Okawville 3/24/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Okawville High School, 400 South Hanover Radom 3/23/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Michaels School, 52 South 3rd Street

MO Crawford Cuba 3/28/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Recklein Auditorium, 304 N. St. _______________ Franklin Sullivan 3/18/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital, 751 Sappington Bridge 3/25/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Spring Bluff R-15, 9374 Highway 185 Washington 3/16/2022: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 3/19/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 3/20/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 3/21/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 3/22/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 3/23/2022: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 3/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 3/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 3/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 3/29/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 3/30/2022: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 _______________ Jefferson Arnold 3/18/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Hope United Methodist Church, 3921 Jeffco Blvd 3/22/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Post 2593, 2301 Church Road 3/24/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 2012 Missouri State Rd. 3/28/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII, 1623 Jeffco Blvd. De Soto 3/24/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., DeSoto Christian Church, 4151 Fountain City Rd 3/28/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sunrise Elementary, 4485 Sunrise School Rd. Festus 3/31/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson R-7 High School, 7 Blue Jay Way Hillsboro 3/31/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints-Hillsboro, 10851 Highway 21 Imperial 3/17/2022: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Windsor High School, 6208 Highway 61/67 _______________ Saint Charles Lake Saint Louis 3/26/2022: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1401 Henke Road O Fallon 3/18/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 8945 Veterans Memorial Parkway 3/18/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway 3/24/2022: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., First Baptist Church O Fallon, 8750 Veterans Memorial Parkway Saint Charles 3/16/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Francis Howell Administration, 4545 Central School Road 3/22/2022: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Ameristar Casino, 1260 S Main Saint Peters 3/16/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 3/17/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 3/18/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 3/18/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117 3/19/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 3/20/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 3/21/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 3/21/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Calvary Church, 3998 Mid Rivers Mall Drive 3/22/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 3/23/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 3/24/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 3/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 3/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 3/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 3/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 3/29/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 3/30/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 3/31/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center Wentzville 3/24/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Melle Sports & Recreation, 4700 Hwy Z 3/29/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 4:15 p.m., Corporate Parkway Branch Library, 1200 Corporate Parkway _______________ Saint Francois Farmington 3/17/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., First State Community Bank, 201 E. Columbia St. 3/22/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Farmington Community Civic Center, 2 Black Knight Drive Park Hills 3/23/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., West County High School, 768 Hwy M 3/24/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Shepherd's House, 6375 Eagle St, _______________ Saint Louis Ballwin 3/25/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Manchester Parks, Recreation, & Arts office, 359 Old Meramec Station Rd 3/25/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Club Fitness Ellisville, 15890 Manchester Rd, 3/30/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis County Library - Daniel Boone Branch, 300 Clarkson Rd. 3/31/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Free Church, 1375 Carman Road Bridgeton 3/18/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fee Fee Baptist Church, 11330 St Charles Rock Rd Chesterfield 3/16/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 3/17/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 3/18/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 3/19/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 3/20/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 3/21/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 3/22/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 3/23/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Logan University, 1851 Schoettler 3/23/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 3/24/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 3/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 3/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 3/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 3/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 3/29/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 3/30/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 3/31/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. Creve Coeur 3/21/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cushman and Wakefield, 622 Emerson Road, Second Floor Ellisville 3/16/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ellisville Park Administration, 225 Kiefer Creek Rd Fenton 3/24/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd Florissant 3/16/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 3/17/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 3/23/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 3/24/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 3/29/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 3/30/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 Manchester 3/23/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Louis County Library - Grand Glaize, 1010 Meramec Station Road Saint Louis 3/16/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 3/17/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 3/17/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Abiding Savior Lutheran Church and School, 4353 Butler Hill Rd, 3/17/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Resurrection Lutheran Church, 9907 Sappington Road 3/18/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 3/19/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 3/20/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 3/21/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 3/21/2022: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Annunciation Catholic Church, 12 West Glendale 3/22/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 3/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria 3/23/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 3/24/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sams Club, 4512 Lemay Ferry Rd 3/24/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 3/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 3/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 3/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 3/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 3/29/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 3/29/2022: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Washington University, Athletic Complex 3/29/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington University, Athletic Complex 3/30/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 3/31/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. _______________ Saint Louis City 3/16/2022: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 3/16/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 5650 Oakland Avenue 3/16/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 3/17/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 3/17/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 3/18/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 3/19/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 3/20/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 3/21/2022: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 3/21/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 3/21/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 3/21/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, 718 N Grand Blvd. 3/22/2022: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 3/22/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 3/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lexington Elementary, 5030 Lexington Ave 3/22/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 3600 Hampton Avenue 3/23/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Busch Student Center, 20 N Grand 3/23/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 3/23/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 3/24/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 3/24/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 3/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 3/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 3/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 3/28/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 3/29/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 3/29/2022: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 3/30/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 3/31/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd _______________ Warren Marthasville 3/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Paul United Church of Christ, 103 South 2nd St. Warrenton 3/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Masonic Lodge 609, 704 E. Veterans Memorial Parkway _______________ Washington Cadet 3/18/2022: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Kingston High School, 10047 Diamond Road Potosi 3/16/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Potosi Southern Baptist Church, 10165 West Highway 8 Blood drive safety Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows a high level of safety and infection control, and?additional precautions?– including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are?asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive. Save time during donation Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App. To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements. About the American Red Cross The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. 