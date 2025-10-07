Red Cross: Take Steps Now To Support A Strong Blood Supply Make an appointment to give blood or platelets to offset seasonal drop in donor turnout. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS, MO (Oct. 7, 2025) — The American Red Cross asks donors to make an appointment now to give blood or platelets to support patients counting on a consistent blood supply to survive and heal. While emergencies often grab headlines, the need for blood is constant. Especially in October, as donation appointments can often drop quickly when people settle into busy fall routines and make plans around upcoming school breaks. Additionally, the threat of hurricanes persists this month. Because blood has a short shelf life and can only come from volunteer blood donors, any disruptions in the ability to collect lifesaving blood can have serious consequences for those seeking medical care. Prepare now — Help patients this fall and make an appointment to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App. All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma Sept. 22-Oct. 19 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. For details, see RedCrossBlood.org/Fall. Those who give Oct. 20-Nov. 16, 2025, will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win one of three $5,000 gift cards. See RedCrossBlood.org/Harvest for details. Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 16-31: ILLINOIS Madison Alton 10/20/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Senior Services Plus, Inc., 2603 North Rodgers Collinsville 10/30/2025: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia Edwardsville 10/16/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Trace on the Parkway Apartments, 6150 Trace Pkwy Dr 10/23/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Moose Lodge 1561, 7371 Marine Rd. (Rte 143) 10/31/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Edwardsville Public Safety Building, 333 S Main Street Glen Carbon 10/27/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St. Granite City 10/29/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southwestern Illinois College, 4950 Maryville Rd Madison 10/30/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Vulcan Metals Specialty Products, 1001 College St Maryville 10/29/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Collinsville Maryville Troy YMCA, 1 Town Center Drive _______________ Monroe Waterloo 10/21/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 320 Covington Drive _______________ Randolph Chester 10/17/2025: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chester Memorial Hospital, 1900 State Street Coulterville 10/27/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Coulterville High School, 101 West Grant Street Evansville 10/29/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 303 Broad St. Red Bud 10/28/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Red Bud Elementary, 200 W Field Dr _______________ Saint Clair Belleville 10/27/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Augustine of Canterbury, 1900 West Belle Caseyville 10/21/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Stephen Catholic Church, 901 S Main St Fairview Heights 10/16/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 10/17/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 10/18/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 10/19/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 10/20/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 10/21/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 10/22/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 10/23/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 10/24/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 10/25/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 10/26/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 10/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 10/27/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Christian Fellowship Church, 10090 Old Lincoln Trail Rd 10/28/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 10/29/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 10/30/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 10/31/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail Freeburg 10/20/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Freeburg Township Office, 203 S. Richland Street Mascoutah 10/23/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Childhood Church, 104 North Independence, P. O Box 160 O Fallon 10/17/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., O'Fallon Illinois YMCA, 284 N Seven Hills 10/27/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Public Safety Building, 285 N. 7 HIlls Rd MISSOURI Franklin Pacific 10/29/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., ADB Companies, 18777 US Hwy 66 Washington 10/18/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 10/19/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 10/20/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 10/21/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 10/22/2025: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 10/23/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Southpoint Elementary School, 4328 St Johns Rd 10/25/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 10/26/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 10/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 10/28/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 10/29/2025: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 10/30/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington Elks Lodge #1559, 1459 West 5th Street _______________ Jefferson Arnold 10/17/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, 2012 Missouri State Rd. 10/26/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII, 1623 Jeffco Blvd. Cedar Hill 10/17/2025: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Northwest High School, 6005 Cedar Hill Rd De Soto 10/23/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., DeSoto Christian Church, 4151 Fountain City Rd Dittmer 10/27/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Martins United Church of Christ, 7890 Dittmer Ridge Rd Festus 10/20/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive 10/20/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive 10/30/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Festus Public Library, 406 West Main Street Herculaneum 10/22/2025: 7:45 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Herculaneum High School, 1 Blackcat Dr. Hillsboro 10/20/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hillsboro Christian Church, 4865 Hwy B 10/29/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson County Administration Center, 729 Maple Street _______________ Lincoln Old Monroe 10/21/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Bank of Old Monroe, 2100 Hwy. C Troy 10/30/2025: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 100 Thompson Drive _______________ Madison Fredericktown 10/28/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fredericktown High School, 805 East Highway 72 _______________ Randolph Moberly 10/16/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Moberly Regional Medical Center, 1515 Union Ave 10/24/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Central Christian College of the Bible, 911 East Urbandale Dr. 10/31/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sam's Health Mart Pharmacies Store 2 Moberly, 530 E. Hwy 24 Renick 10/20/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Renick RV School, 101 Middle St _______________ Saint Charles Augusta 10/30/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Augusta Fire Protection District, 5551 Hwy 94 O Fallon 10/21/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Middendorf Kredell Branch Library, 2750 Hwy K 10/24/2025: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway 10/28/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ofallon Elks Lodge, 1163 Tom Ginnever Ave Article continues after sponsor message 10/30/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Charles City-County Library WingHaven Branch, 7435 Village Center Dr St Charles 10/16/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran St. Charles, 115 S 6th St 10/17/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., McClay Branch Library, 2760 McClay Rd 10/17/2025: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Spellmann Center, John Weber Dr Saint Peters 10/16/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 10/17/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 10/18/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 10/19/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 10/20/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 10/21/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 10/22/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Spencer Road Branch Library, 427 Spencer Road 10/22/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 10/23/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 10/24/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 10/24/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117 10/25/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 10/26/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 10/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 10/28/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 10/29/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 10/30/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 10/30/2025: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Ft Zumwalt South Middle School, 300 Knaust Road 10/31/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center Wentzville 10/29/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., New Melle Sports & Recreation, 4700 Hwy Z _______________ Saint Francois Desloge 10/21/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Desloge City Hall, 300 N. Lincoln Farmington 10/20/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd 10/20/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd 10/23/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Parkland Chapel, 1260 E Karsch Blvd, _______________ St. Louis Ballwin 10/16/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Manchester Elks Lodge, 2242 Mason Ln 10/26/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St Mark Presbyterian Church, 601 Claymont 10/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., The Rock Church STL- Ballwin, 15101 Manchester Rd Chesterfield 10/16/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 10/17/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 10/18/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 10/19/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 10/20/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 10/21/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 10/22/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 10/23/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 10/24/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 10/25/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 10/26/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 10/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 10/28/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 10/29/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 10/30/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 10/31/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. Ellisville 10/28/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Martins Episcopal, 15764 Clayton Rd. Fenton 10/16/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Delmar Gardens of Meramec Valley, 1 Arbor Terrace 10/17/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd Ferguson 10/18/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ferguson Middle School, 701 January Ave 10/30/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Emerson YMCA, 3390 Pershall Rd Florissant 10/16/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 10/21/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 10/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 10/30/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 Kirkwood 10/17/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., North Kirkwood Middle School, 11287 Manchester Rd Manchester 10/21/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Louis County Library - Grand Glaize, 1010 Meramec Station Road 10/22/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., City Hall, 14317 Manchester Rd 10/31/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive Maryland Heights 10/16/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., G&W Engineering, 138 Weldon Pkwy 10/20/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Grace Church, 2695 Creve Coeur Mill Rd Overland 10/18/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The .W., 1954 Innerbelt Business Center Dr Saint Louis 10/16/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 10/17/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 10/18/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 10/19/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 10/20/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 10/21/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 10/22/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square 10/22/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Mid-County Family YMCA, 1900 Urban Dr. 10/22/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Center of Clayton, 50 Gay Avenue 10/22/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 10/23/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 10/23/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cliff Cave Library, 5430 Telegraph Rd 10/24/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 10/24/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria 10/25/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 10/26/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 10/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 10/28/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 10/29/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 10/30/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 10/31/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. University City 10/21/2025: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., University City High School, 7401 Balson Ave. Webster Groves 10/27/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 9 S Bompart Ave Wildwood 10/24/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., YMCA, 2641 Highway 109 _______________ St. Louis City Saint Louis 10/16/2025: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 10/16/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Charles Schwab, 500 Maryville Centre Dr 10/18/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., NAACP St Louis, 4811 Delmar Blvd 10/22/2025: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Gateway Science Academy High School, 5049 Fyler Ave 10/24/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 10/28/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 10/29/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Enright Building 16, 3710 Enright Ave 10/31/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 10/31/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Missouri School for the Blind, 3867 Magnolia Ave _______________ Sainte Genevieve Sainte Genevieve 10/16/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, 800 Ste Genevieve Dr _______________ Warren Warrenton 10/20/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Scenic Regional Library - Warrenton Branch, 912 State Hwy 47 10/24/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Friedens United Church of Christ, 313 E. 