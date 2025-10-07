ST. LOUIS, MO (Oct. 7, 2025) — The American Red Cross asks donors to make an appointment now to give blood or platelets to support patients counting on a consistent blood supply to survive and heal. While emergencies often grab headlines, the need for blood is constant. Especially in October, as donation appointments can often drop quickly when people settle into busy fall routines and make plans around upcoming school breaks.

Additionally, the threat of hurricanes persists this month. Because blood has a short shelf life and can only come from volunteer blood donors, any disruptions in the ability to collect lifesaving blood can have serious consequences for those seeking medical care.

Prepare now — Help patients this fall and make an appointment to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App. All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma Sept. 22-Oct. 19 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. For details, see RedCrossBlood.org/Fall. Those who give Oct. 20-Nov. 16, 2025, will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win one of three $5,000 gift cards. See RedCrossBlood.org/Harvest for details.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 16-31:

ILLINOIS

Madison

Alton

10/20/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Senior Services Plus, Inc., 2603 North Rodgers

Collinsville

10/30/2025: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia

Edwardsville

10/16/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Trace on the Parkway Apartments, 6150 Trace Pkwy Dr

10/23/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Moose Lodge 1561, 7371 Marine Rd. (Rte 143)

10/31/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Edwardsville Public Safety Building, 333 S Main Street

Glen Carbon

10/27/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St.

Granite City

10/29/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southwestern Illinois College, 4950 Maryville Rd

Madison

10/30/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Vulcan Metals Specialty Products, 1001 College St

Maryville

10/29/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Collinsville Maryville Troy YMCA, 1 Town Center Drive

_______________

Monroe

Waterloo

10/21/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 320 Covington Drive

_______________

Randolph

Chester

10/17/2025: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chester Memorial Hospital, 1900 State Street

Coulterville

10/27/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Coulterville High School, 101 West Grant Street

Evansville

10/29/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 303 Broad St.

Red Bud

10/28/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Red Bud Elementary, 200 W Field Dr

_______________

Saint Clair

Belleville

10/27/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Augustine of Canterbury, 1900 West Belle

Caseyville

10/21/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Stephen Catholic Church, 901 S Main St

Fairview Heights

10/16/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/17/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/18/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/19/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/20/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/21/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/22/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/23/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/24/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/25/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/26/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/27/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Christian Fellowship Church, 10090 Old Lincoln Trail Rd

10/28/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/29/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/30/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/31/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

Freeburg

10/20/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Freeburg Township Office, 203 S. Richland Street

Mascoutah

10/23/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Childhood Church, 104 North Independence, P. O Box 160

O Fallon

10/17/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., O'Fallon Illinois YMCA, 284 N Seven Hills

10/27/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Public Safety Building, 285 N. 7 HIlls Rd

MISSOURI

Franklin

Pacific

10/29/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., ADB Companies, 18777 US Hwy 66

Washington

10/18/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/19/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/20/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/21/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/22/2025: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/23/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Southpoint Elementary School, 4328 St Johns Rd

10/25/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/26/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/28/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/29/2025: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/30/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington Elks Lodge #1559, 1459 West 5th Street

_______________

Jefferson

Arnold

10/17/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, 2012 Missouri State Rd.

10/26/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII, 1623 Jeffco Blvd.

Cedar Hill

10/17/2025: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Northwest High School, 6005 Cedar Hill Rd

De Soto

10/23/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., DeSoto Christian Church, 4151 Fountain City Rd

Dittmer

10/27/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Martins United Church of Christ, 7890 Dittmer Ridge Rd

Festus

10/20/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive

10/20/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive

10/30/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Festus Public Library, 406 West Main Street

Herculaneum

10/22/2025: 7:45 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Herculaneum High School, 1 Blackcat Dr.

Hillsboro

10/20/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hillsboro Christian Church, 4865 Hwy B

10/29/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson County Administration Center, 729 Maple Street

_______________

Lincoln

Old Monroe

10/21/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Bank of Old Monroe, 2100 Hwy. C

Troy

10/30/2025: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 100 Thompson Drive

_______________

Madison

Fredericktown

10/28/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fredericktown High School, 805 East Highway 72

_______________

Randolph

Moberly

10/16/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Moberly Regional Medical Center, 1515 Union Ave

10/24/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Central Christian College of the Bible, 911 East Urbandale Dr.

10/31/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sam's Health Mart Pharmacies Store 2 Moberly, 530 E. Hwy 24

Renick

10/20/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Renick RV School, 101 Middle St

_______________

Saint Charles

Augusta

10/30/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Augusta Fire Protection District, 5551 Hwy 94

O Fallon

10/21/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Middendorf Kredell Branch Library, 2750 Hwy K

10/24/2025: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway

10/28/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ofallon Elks Lodge, 1163 Tom Ginnever Ave

10/30/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Charles City-County Library WingHaven Branch, 7435 Village Center Dr

St Charles

10/16/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran St. Charles, 115 S 6th St

10/17/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., McClay Branch Library, 2760 McClay Rd

10/17/2025: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Spellmann Center, John Weber Dr

Saint Peters

10/16/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/17/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/18/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/19/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/20/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/21/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/22/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Spencer Road Branch Library, 427 Spencer Road

10/22/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/23/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/24/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/24/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117

10/25/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/26/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/28/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/29/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/30/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/30/2025: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Ft Zumwalt South Middle School, 300 Knaust Road

10/31/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

Wentzville

10/29/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., New Melle Sports & Recreation, 4700 Hwy Z

_______________

Saint Francois

Desloge

10/21/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Desloge City Hall, 300 N. Lincoln

Farmington

10/20/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd

10/20/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd

10/23/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Parkland Chapel, 1260 E Karsch Blvd,

_______________

St. Louis

Ballwin

10/16/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Manchester Elks Lodge, 2242 Mason Ln

10/26/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St Mark Presbyterian Church, 601 Claymont

10/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., The Rock Church STL- Ballwin, 15101 Manchester Rd

Chesterfield

10/16/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/17/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/18/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/19/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/20/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/21/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/22/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/23/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/24/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/25/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/26/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/28/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/29/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/30/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/31/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

Ellisville

10/28/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Martins Episcopal, 15764 Clayton Rd.

Fenton

10/16/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Delmar Gardens of Meramec Valley, 1 Arbor Terrace

10/17/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd

Ferguson

10/18/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ferguson Middle School, 701 January Ave

10/30/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Emerson YMCA, 3390 Pershall Rd

Florissant

10/16/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

10/21/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

10/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

10/30/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

Kirkwood

10/17/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., North Kirkwood Middle School, 11287 Manchester Rd

Manchester

10/21/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Louis County Library - Grand Glaize, 1010 Meramec Station Road

10/22/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., City Hall, 14317 Manchester Rd

10/31/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive

Maryland Heights

10/16/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., G&W Engineering, 138 Weldon Pkwy

10/20/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Grace Church, 2695 Creve Coeur Mill Rd

Overland

10/18/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The .W., 1954 Innerbelt Business Center Dr

Saint Louis

10/16/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/17/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/18/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/19/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/20/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/21/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/22/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

10/22/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Mid-County Family YMCA, 1900 Urban Dr.

10/22/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Center of Clayton, 50 Gay Avenue

10/22/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/23/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/23/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cliff Cave Library, 5430 Telegraph Rd

10/24/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/24/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria

10/25/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/26/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/28/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/29/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/30/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/31/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

University City

10/21/2025: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., University City High School, 7401 Balson Ave.

Webster Groves

10/27/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 9 S Bompart Ave

Wildwood

10/24/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., YMCA, 2641 Highway 109

_______________

St. Louis City

Saint Louis

10/16/2025: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

10/16/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Charles Schwab, 500 Maryville Centre Dr

10/18/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., NAACP St Louis, 4811 Delmar Blvd

10/22/2025: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Gateway Science Academy High School, 5049 Fyler Ave

10/24/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

10/28/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

10/29/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Enright Building 16, 3710 Enright Ave

10/31/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

10/31/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Missouri School for the Blind, 3867 Magnolia Ave

_______________

Sainte Genevieve

Sainte Genevieve

10/16/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, 800 Ste Genevieve Dr

_______________

Warren

Warrenton

10/20/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Scenic Regional Library - Warrenton Branch, 912 State Hwy 47

10/24/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Friedens United Church of Christ, 313 E. Main St.

