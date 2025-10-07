Red Cross: Take Steps Now To Support A Strong Blood Supply
Make an appointment to give blood or platelets to offset seasonal drop in donor turnout.
ST. LOUIS, MO (Oct. 7, 2025) — The American Red Cross asks donors to make an appointment now to give blood or platelets to support patients counting on a consistent blood supply to survive and heal. While emergencies often grab headlines, the need for blood is constant. Especially in October, as donation appointments can often drop quickly when people settle into busy fall routines and make plans around upcoming school breaks.
Additionally, the threat of hurricanes persists this month. Because blood has a short shelf life and can only come from volunteer blood donors, any disruptions in the ability to collect lifesaving blood can have serious consequences for those seeking medical care.
Prepare now — Help patients this fall and make an appointment to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App. All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma Sept. 22-Oct. 19 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. For details, see RedCrossBlood.org/Fall. Those who give Oct. 20-Nov. 16, 2025, will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win one of three $5,000 gift cards. See RedCrossBlood.org/Harvest for details.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 16-31:
ILLINOIS
Madison
Alton
10/20/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Senior Services Plus, Inc., 2603 North Rodgers
Collinsville
10/30/2025: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia
Edwardsville
10/16/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Trace on the Parkway Apartments, 6150 Trace Pkwy Dr
10/23/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Moose Lodge 1561, 7371 Marine Rd. (Rte 143)
10/31/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Edwardsville Public Safety Building, 333 S Main Street
Glen Carbon
10/27/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St.
Granite City
10/29/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southwestern Illinois College, 4950 Maryville Rd
Madison
10/30/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Vulcan Metals Specialty Products, 1001 College St
Maryville
10/29/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Collinsville Maryville Troy YMCA, 1 Town Center Drive
_______________
Monroe
Waterloo
10/21/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 320 Covington Drive
_______________
Randolph
Chester
10/17/2025: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chester Memorial Hospital, 1900 State Street
Coulterville
10/27/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Coulterville High School, 101 West Grant Street
Evansville
10/29/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 303 Broad St.
Red Bud
10/28/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Red Bud Elementary, 200 W Field Dr
_______________
Saint Clair
Belleville
10/27/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Augustine of Canterbury, 1900 West Belle
Caseyville
10/21/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Stephen Catholic Church, 901 S Main St
Fairview Heights
10/16/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/17/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/18/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/19/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/20/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/21/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/22/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/23/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/24/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/25/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/26/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/27/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Christian Fellowship Church, 10090 Old Lincoln Trail Rd
10/28/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/29/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/30/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/31/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
Freeburg
10/20/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Freeburg Township Office, 203 S. Richland Street
Mascoutah
10/23/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Childhood Church, 104 North Independence, P. O Box 160
O Fallon
10/17/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., O'Fallon Illinois YMCA, 284 N Seven Hills
10/27/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Public Safety Building, 285 N. 7 HIlls Rd
MISSOURI
Franklin
Pacific
10/29/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., ADB Companies, 18777 US Hwy 66
Washington
10/18/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/19/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/20/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/21/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/22/2025: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/23/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Southpoint Elementary School, 4328 St Johns Rd
10/25/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/26/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/28/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/29/2025: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/30/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington Elks Lodge #1559, 1459 West 5th Street
_______________
Jefferson
Arnold
10/17/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, 2012 Missouri State Rd.
10/26/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII, 1623 Jeffco Blvd.
Cedar Hill
10/17/2025: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Northwest High School, 6005 Cedar Hill Rd
De Soto
10/23/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., DeSoto Christian Church, 4151 Fountain City Rd
Dittmer
10/27/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Martins United Church of Christ, 7890 Dittmer Ridge Rd
Festus
10/20/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive
10/20/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive
10/30/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Festus Public Library, 406 West Main Street
Herculaneum
10/22/2025: 7:45 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Herculaneum High School, 1 Blackcat Dr.
Hillsboro
10/20/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hillsboro Christian Church, 4865 Hwy B
10/29/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson County Administration Center, 729 Maple Street
_______________
Lincoln
Old Monroe
10/21/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Bank of Old Monroe, 2100 Hwy. C
Troy
10/30/2025: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 100 Thompson Drive
_______________
Madison
Fredericktown
10/28/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fredericktown High School, 805 East Highway 72
_______________
Randolph
Moberly
10/16/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Moberly Regional Medical Center, 1515 Union Ave
10/24/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Central Christian College of the Bible, 911 East Urbandale Dr.
10/31/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sam's Health Mart Pharmacies Store 2 Moberly, 530 E. Hwy 24
Renick
10/20/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Renick RV School, 101 Middle St
_______________
Saint Charles
Augusta
10/30/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Augusta Fire Protection District, 5551 Hwy 94
O Fallon
10/21/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Middendorf Kredell Branch Library, 2750 Hwy K
10/24/2025: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway
10/28/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ofallon Elks Lodge, 1163 Tom Ginnever Ave
10/30/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Charles City-County Library WingHaven Branch, 7435 Village Center Dr
St Charles
10/16/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran St. Charles, 115 S 6th St
10/17/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., McClay Branch Library, 2760 McClay Rd
10/17/2025: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Spellmann Center, John Weber Dr
Saint Peters
10/16/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/17/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/18/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/19/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/20/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/21/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/22/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Spencer Road Branch Library, 427 Spencer Road
10/22/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/23/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/24/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/24/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117
10/25/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/26/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/28/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/29/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/30/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/30/2025: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Ft Zumwalt South Middle School, 300 Knaust Road
10/31/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
Wentzville
10/29/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., New Melle Sports & Recreation, 4700 Hwy Z
_______________
Saint Francois
Desloge
10/21/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Desloge City Hall, 300 N. Lincoln
Farmington
10/20/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd
10/20/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd
10/23/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Parkland Chapel, 1260 E Karsch Blvd,
_______________
St. Louis
Ballwin
10/16/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Manchester Elks Lodge, 2242 Mason Ln
10/26/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St Mark Presbyterian Church, 601 Claymont
10/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., The Rock Church STL- Ballwin, 15101 Manchester Rd
Chesterfield
10/16/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/17/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/18/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/19/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/20/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/21/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/22/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/23/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/24/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/25/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/26/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/28/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/29/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/30/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/31/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
Ellisville
10/28/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Martins Episcopal, 15764 Clayton Rd.
Fenton
10/16/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Delmar Gardens of Meramec Valley, 1 Arbor Terrace
10/17/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd
Ferguson
10/18/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ferguson Middle School, 701 January Ave
10/30/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Emerson YMCA, 3390 Pershall Rd
Florissant
10/16/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
10/21/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
10/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
10/30/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
Kirkwood
10/17/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., North Kirkwood Middle School, 11287 Manchester Rd
Manchester
10/21/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Louis County Library - Grand Glaize, 1010 Meramec Station Road
10/22/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., City Hall, 14317 Manchester Rd
10/31/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive
Maryland Heights
10/16/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., G&W Engineering, 138 Weldon Pkwy
10/20/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Grace Church, 2695 Creve Coeur Mill Rd
Overland
10/18/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The .W., 1954 Innerbelt Business Center Dr
Saint Louis
10/16/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/17/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/18/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/19/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/20/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/21/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/22/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square
10/22/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Mid-County Family YMCA, 1900 Urban Dr.
10/22/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Center of Clayton, 50 Gay Avenue
10/22/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/23/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/23/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cliff Cave Library, 5430 Telegraph Rd
10/24/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/24/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria
10/25/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/26/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/28/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/29/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/30/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/31/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
University City
10/21/2025: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., University City High School, 7401 Balson Ave.
Webster Groves
10/27/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 9 S Bompart Ave
Wildwood
10/24/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., YMCA, 2641 Highway 109
_______________
St. Louis City
Saint Louis
10/16/2025: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
10/16/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Charles Schwab, 500 Maryville Centre Dr
10/18/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., NAACP St Louis, 4811 Delmar Blvd
10/22/2025: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Gateway Science Academy High School, 5049 Fyler Ave
10/24/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
10/28/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
10/29/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Enright Building 16, 3710 Enright Ave
10/31/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
10/31/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Missouri School for the Blind, 3867 Magnolia Ave
_______________
Sainte Genevieve
Sainte Genevieve
10/16/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, 800 Ste Genevieve Dr
_______________
Warren
Warrenton
10/20/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Scenic Regional Library - Warrenton Branch, 912 State Hwy 47
10/24/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Friedens United Church of Christ, 313 E. Main St.
