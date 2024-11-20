ST. LOUIS — In 2024, climate crisis mounted an overwhelming toll on people in Missouri and the U.S., who relied on the American Red Cross for relief and care as they faced the country’s second-highest number of billion-dollar disasters ever recorded.

This year’s 24 major climate and weather events — each with losses exceeding $1 billion — are topped only by last year’s record-breaking 28. To help, over 2,800 Red Cross volunteers from Missouri and Arkansas have been part of teams responding nonstop to provide shelter, food and other assistance to tens of thousands of people reeling from this year’s hurricanes, storms, floods and wildfires — all while continuing to care for families still recovering from 2023’s extreme disasters.

“First-hand, I’ve seen the devastation that disasters have caused families this year — and the climate crisis shows no signs of slowing down,” said Barry Falke, Chief Executive Officer, Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas who responded to hurricanes Helene and Milton as well as the wildfires in Hawaii. “Whether a crisis happens in our backyard or a community across the country, neighbors are counting on us to help ensure they don’t face it alone. Please join us by making a donation of any size or rolling up a sleeve to give blood or platelets.”

This GivingTuesday and holiday season, visit redcross.org to make a financial donation or an appointment to give blood or platelets. Individuals can also give the gift of time through volunteering.

NEED FOR FOOD IN 2024 NEARLY TRIPLES 5-YEAR NATIONAL AVERAGE Nationally, the scope of disasters increased this year’s demand for necessities like food and emergency lodging — which both exceeded the annual average for the past five years. In fact, this year’s more than 7 million meals and snacks, served by Red Cross volunteers, nearly tripled that average.

RESPONDING TO OTHER HUMANITARIAN NEEDS This year, the Red Cross of Greater St. Louis addressed people’s urgent needs in other ways too:

BLOOD DONATIONS: Over 3,400 drives were hosted in the Greater St. Louis Chapter . Millions of blood donors nationwide, including in Missouri and Arkansas, helped overcome a significant number of blood drive cancellations due to the country’s severe weather and heat. This support was critical because as the nation’s largest blood supplier, the Red Cross helped ensure patients continued accessing lifesaving treatment during major disasters by pre-positioning blood products near areas likely to be impacted — including in Georgia and Florida for Hurricane Helene and in Florida again just days later for Hurricane Milton. To celebrate 30 years of FRIENDS, all who come to give blood or platelets Nov. 18-Dec. 8 will receive two pairs of custom FRIENDS + Red Cross socks, while supplies last, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. See RedCrossBlood.org/Friends for details.

LIFESAVING TRAINING: With emergency rooms experiencing a spike in heat illness visits amid the country's extreme temperatures, Red Cross instructors empowered millions of people — including over 23,000 in the Greater St. Louis Chapter — this year with vital first aid, CPR and AED skills to help them prevent and respond to heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

With emergency rooms experiencing a spike in heat illness visits amid the country’s extreme temperatures, Red Cross instructors empowered millions of people — including — this year with vital first aid, CPR and AED skills to help them prevent and respond to heat stroke and heat exhaustion. MILITARY FAMILIES: Through our 24/7, global Hero Care Network, local Red Cross workers supported military members, veterans and their families in the Greater St. Louis Chapter this year through over 1,830 services, such as connecting deployed service members and loved ones during family emergencies. This also included answering thousands of calls from military families affected by this year’s hurricanes — including Helene and Milton — and connecting them with military aid societies to help facilitate recovery assistance.

