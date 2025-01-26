Article continues after sponsor message

ST. LOUIS, MO. – The American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis has been requested to provide assistance by St. Louis City public safety officials following an apartment building fire. The fire occurred this morning in the 8400 block of Halls Ferry.

The role of the Red Cross in any disaster is to focus on addressing the immediate needs of those affected. The Red Cross is working closely with public safety officials and the residents who were displaced as a result of the fire to assess their needs, provide appropriate assistance if needed, and ensure everyone has a safe place to stay.

How to help:

For individuals wishing to assist the Red Cross in responding to community disasters, a financial donation is best. This allows the Red Cross to be flexible in using the funds to directly address the needs of those affected. To donate, call 1-800 RED CROSS or donate online at redcross.org. To volunteer to assist the Red Cross in responding to disasters, go to redcross.org/volunteer.

