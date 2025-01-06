Red Cross: Help Prevent Blood Shortages In 2025 By Giving Blood Or Platelets Now Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ILLINOIS/MISSOURI - The American Red Cross urges donors to make an appointment to give lifesaving blood or platelets in the new year to help keep the blood supply strong this winter. Type O negative blood donors and those giving platelets are especially urged to give now to keep critical blood products on the shelves for patients in need. The start of the new year is one of the most challenging times to collect blood products as the threat of severe winter weather builds and can often lead to widespread blood drive cancellations.?Additionally, an active cold and flu season may prevent people from keeping donation appointments as they rest and recover from illness.?During National Blood Donor Month, the Red Cross celebrates those who generously roll up a sleeve to help save lives and urges those who are feeling well to make and keep donation appointments to help the blood supply stay on track throughout the winter.?

Don’t sit on the sidelines − kick off 2025 with a blood or platelet donation. To book a time to give, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS. For the sixth year, the Red Cross and the National Football League (NFL) are partnering in January for National Blood Donor Month to invite football fans and blood donors to join our lifesaving team and score big for patients in need. As a special thank-you to donors for helping address the need for blood during the critical post-holiday time, those who come to give Jan. 1-26, 2025, will be automatically entered for a chance to win an exciting Super Bowl LIX giveaway. The trip includes access to day-of in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 7-10, 2025), plus a $1,000 gift card for expenses.?For full details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl. Upcoming blood donation opportunities Jan. 6-26, 2025: ILLINOIS Calhoun Hardin

1/20/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 19899 Illinois River Road

_______________ Jersey Jerseyville

1/24/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Delhi Baptist Church, 18151 Church Ln

_______________ Madison Alton

1/21/2025: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd Bethalto

1/14/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 E Central St. Collinsville

1/15/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E Church St 1/21/2025: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia Edwardsville

1/7/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Christian Church, 310 S. Main 1/22/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. John's United Methodist Church, 7372 Marine Rd Glen Carbon

1/14/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Glen Carbon Fire Department - Station 1, 199 South Main Street 1/16/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Meridian Village, 27 Auerbach Pl Godfrey

1/8/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Alton Wood River Sportsmens Club, 3109 Godfrey Rd. Hamel

1/13/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Hamel Community Building, 10 Park Ave. Highland

1/6/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Dr.

_______________ Monroe Columbia

1/9/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hope Christian Church, 9273 Coach Stop Rd. Valmeyer

1/20/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Mary Parish Center, 101 S. Meyer Waterloo

1/7/2025: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Paul UCC-Waterloo, 1st and Main 1/20/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 320 Covington Drive

_______________ Randolph Chester

1/10/2025: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Chester Memorial Hospital, 1900 State Street Red Bud

1/8/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Red Bud Elementary, 200 W Field Dr 1/9/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Red Bud Regional Hospital, 325 Spring Street

_______________ Saint Clair Belleville

1/7/2025: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Memorial Hospital Belleville, 4500 Memorial Drive 1/20/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Augustine of Canterbury, 1900 West Belle East Saint Louis

1/15/2025: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., East St Louis Senior High, 4901 State Street Fairview Heights

1/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/7/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/8/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/9/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/10/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/11/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/12/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/13/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/14/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/15/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/16/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/17/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/18/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/19/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/20/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/21/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/22/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/23/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/24/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/25/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/26/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail Millstadt

1/8/2025: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., St James Catholic Parish & School, 412 W Washington Ave New Athens

1/7/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bullpen, 101 N Van Buren Street MISSOURI Crawford Steelville

1/9/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Steelville Middle School, Hwy 8 and Hwy 19

_______________ Dent Salem

1/15/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., New Harmony Church, 5841 Highway 32 West

_______________ Franklin Pacific

1/20/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mission Community Church, 2001 W Osage St. Washington

1/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 1/7/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 1/8/2025: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 1/11/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 1/12/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 1/13/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 1/14/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 1/15/2025: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 1/18/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 1/19/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 1/20/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 1/21/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 1/22/2025: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 1/25/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 1/26/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

_______________ Jefferson Arnold

1/9/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., First Baptist Church Arnold, 2012 Missouri State Rd. 1/16/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Post 2593, 2301 Church Road 1/17/2025: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Medart Inc, 124 Manufacturers Dr De Soto

1/15/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1620 Boyd Street 1/16/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., DeSoto Christian Church, 4151 Fountain City Rd Festus

1/6/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 113 Grand St. 1/22/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Festus Public Library, 406 West Main Street High Ridge

1/6/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fellowship Baptist Church - High Ridge, 2735 High Ridge Blvd. 1/20/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., High Ridge Fire Department, 2842 High Ridge Blvd. Hillsboro

1/6/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hillsboro Christian Church, 4865 Hwy B Imperial

1/7/2025: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Corpus Christi Parish Center, 6024 Old Antonia 1/21/2025: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Meramec Arnold Elks, 1515 Miller Road Pevely

1/20/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1315 Abbey Lane

_______________ Lincoln Elsberry

1/7/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 226, 111 American Legion Drive Troy

1/8/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Cuivre River Electric Cooperative, 1112 E. Cherry St. 1/9/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW Hall, 444 Hwy J 1/17/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Lincoln County Ambulance District - Troy Base, 1392 S. Third

_______________ Montgomery Middletown

1/15/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Middletown Baptist Church, 302 Johnson Street Montgomery City

1/7/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Methodist Presbyterian Montgomery City, 300 N Columbus

_______________ St. Charles O’Fallon

1/16/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 8945 Veterans Memorial Parkway 1/17/2025: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway St Charles

1/22/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 801 1st Capitol Drive

1/22/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Lindenwood University, 209 S. Kingshighway St Peters

1/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/7/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/8/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center Article continues after sponsor message 1/9/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/10/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/11/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/12/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/13/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/14/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/15/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/16/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/17/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

1/17/2025: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117

1/17/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Calvary Church, 3998 Mid Rivers Mall Drive 1/18/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/19/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/20/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

1/21/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

1/21/2025: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Old Hickory, 1 Dye Club Dr 1/22/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/23/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/24/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/25/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/26/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center Wentzville

1/22/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., New Melle Sports & Recreation, 4700 Hwy Z

_______________ St Francois Bismarck

1/14/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 6947, 1008 Veterans Drive Bonne Terre

1/7/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bonne Terre Senior Center, 114 N Allen St Farmington

1/15/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Elks Lodge 1765, 1001 KREI Blvd Leadwood

1/20/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., West County Community Hope Center, 206 Church St Park Hills

1/14/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bridge Community Church, 301 Lore Ln,

_______________ St Louis Affton

1/13/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Salem Lutheran Church, 8343 Gravois 1/22/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks, 6330 Heege Road Ballwin

1/8/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis County Library - Daniel Boone Branch, 300 Clarkson Rd. 1/21/2025: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ballwin Community Center, 1 Ballwin Commons Circle Dr Chesterfield

1/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/7/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/8/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/9/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/10/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/11/2025: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Incarnate Word Parish, 13416 Olive Blvd.

1/11/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/12/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/13/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/14/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/15/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/16/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/17/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/18/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/19/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/20/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/21/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/22/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/23/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/24/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/25/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/26/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. Eureka

1/10/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Timbers of Eureka, #1 Coffey Park Lane Fenton

1/21/2025: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd 1/24/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd Florissant

1/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 1/9/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 1/16/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 1/17/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 1/22/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 1/24/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 Kirkwood

1/6/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Kirkwood Public Library, 140 E Jefferson Ave Manchester

1/10/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive 1/11/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 567 St Joseph Ln 1/24/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive Maryland Heights

1/13/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Grace Church, 2695 Creve Coeur Mill Rd 1/21/2025: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Centene Community Ice Center, 750 Casino Center Overland

1/9/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Overland Community Center, 9225 Lackland Road Richmond Heights

1/21/2025: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Heights, 8001 Dale Avenue St Louis

1/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

1/6/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., South County YMCA, 12736 Southfork Road

1/6/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, 1603 Union Road 1/7/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

1/7/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 2726 Oakville Elks Lane 1/8/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/9/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 4550 Telegraph Rd

1/9/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

1/9/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria 1/10/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

1/10/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Ethical Society of St Louis, 9001 Clayton Rd 1/11/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/12/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/13/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/14/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

1/14/2025: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St. Louis Lambert Airport, 10701 Lambert International Blvd 1/15/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., City of Shrewsbury, 5200 Shrewsbury Ave

1/15/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Abbott Ambulance, 2500 Abbott Place

1/15/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/16/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/17/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

1/17/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Crestwood Community Center, 9245 Whitecliff Park Lane 1/18/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/19/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

1/19/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 1755 Des Peres Rd 1/20/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

1/20/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Catherine Laboure Parish, 9750 Sappington Road 1/21/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/22/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/23/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/24/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/25/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/26/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. Webster Groves

1/8/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Webster Groves Presbyterian Church, 45 West Lockwood Wildwood

1/26/2025: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Alban Roe Catholic Church, 2001 Shepard Road

_______________ St Louis City 1/6/2025: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Center of St. Louis, 6727 Langley Ave 1/8/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 1/9/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Marriott St. Louis Grand, 800 Washington Ave. 1/13/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

1/13/2025: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice, 100 N Broadway 1/17/2025: 7 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

1/17/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 1/21/2025: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., 14th & Clark Avenue Box Office Entrance, 1401 Clark Ave

1/21/2025: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Favazza's on the Hill, 5201 Southwest Ave 1/22/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

1/22/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Louis Public Radio, 3651 Olive Street 1/24/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Henry Givens Administration Building, 3026 Laclede Ave

_______________ Warren Marthasville

1/14/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Paul United Church of Christ, 103 South 2nd St. Warrenton

1/9/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Scenic Regional Library - Warrenton Branch, 912 State Hwy 47 1/15/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Warren County Extension Office, 107 West Walton 1/17/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Warrenton Fire Protection District, 606 Fairgrounds Rd

_______________ Washington Mineral Point

About the American Red Cross: The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.