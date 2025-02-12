ST. LOUIS, MO. — The American Red Cross urges donors to give blood or platelets in February to help build up the blood supply after thousands of donations went uncollected last month. People of all blood types – especially those with type O negative blood – are encouraged to make and keep their donation appointments so hospitals can continue to ensure critical care for patients this winter.

Since the beginning of the year, hundreds of blood drives have been canceled and more than 15,000 blood and platelet donations have gone uncollected due to severe winter weather and wildfires. As February continues, so does the potential for additional weather systems to disrupt blood drives. Flu and other seasonal illnesses are spreading, which could also force more people to cancel scheduled donation appointments, compounding the impact to collecting lifesaving blood products.

Give with your whole heart this month. To book a time to give blood or platelets, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

As a thank-you, all who come to give Jan. 27-Feb. 28, 2025, will get a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. See RedCrossBlood.org/Flurry for details.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Feb. 16-28:

MISSOURI

Franklin

Gerald

2/19/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 3698 Old Hwy 50

Pacific

2/27/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lighthouse United Pentecostal Church, 1969 Hogan Road

St Clair

2/25/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Sullivan Bank, 1150 N Main St

Union

2/24/2025: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Christian Church of Union Mo., 150 Joel Ave.

Washington

2/16/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

2/17/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

2/18/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

2/19/2025: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

2/22/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

2/23/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

2/24/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

2/25/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

2/26/2025: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

_______________

Jefferson

Crystal City

2/17/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 1721, 4 Elks Drive

De Soto

2/20/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., DeSoto Christian Church, 4151 Fountain City Rd

High Ridge

2/28/2025: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Elks Lodge 2455, 2808 old Hunning Rd.

Imperial

2/24/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Meramec Arnold Elks, 1515 Miller Road

_______________

Lincoln

Moscow Mills

2/26/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Troy School District, 80 Elm Tree Rd,

Silex

2/19/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Millwood Knights of Columbus, 24 St. Alphonsus Rd.

_______________

St Charles

O Fallon

2/17/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., First Baptist Church O Fallon, 8750 Veterans Memorial Pkwy

2/18/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Twin Chimneys Subdivision, 7145 Twin Chimneys Blvd

2/25/2025: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Renaud Center, 2650 Tri Sports Circle

2/28/2025: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway

St Charles

2/24/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St John United Church of Christ, 405 South Fifth St

St Peters

2/16/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/17/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/18/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/18/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Spencer Road Branch Library, 427 Spencer Road

2/19/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/20/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/21/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/21/2025: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Harvester Christian Church, 2950 Kings Xing

2/22/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/23/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/24/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/25/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/26/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/28/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/28/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117

Wentzville

2/18/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Wentzville Christian Church, 1507 Hwy Z

2/19/2025: 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., North Point Middle School, 2275 W Meyer Rd

2/26/2025: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Wentzville City Hall, 1001 Schroeder Creek Blvd

_______________

St Francois

Farmington

2/20/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Parkland Chapel, 1260 E Karsch Blvd,

2/27/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1604 West Columbia

2/28/2025: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Farmington High School, 1 Black Knight Drive

_______________

St Louis

Affton

2/19/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks, 6330 Heege Road

Ballwin

2/23/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St Mark Presbyterian Church, 601 Claymont

Chesterfield

2/16/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/17/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/18/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/18/2025: 3 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Chesterfield Presbyterian Church, 14885 Clayton Rd

2/19/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/20/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/21/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/22/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/23/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/24/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/25/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/26/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/26/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Westminster Christian Academy, 800 Maryville Centre Dr

2/27/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/28/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

Clayton

2/26/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate, 7733 Forsyth Blvd

Eureka

2/17/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 19 W 1st St

2/20/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eureka Fire Protection District, 4849 Highway 109

2/26/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Central Baptist Church, 601 North Central

Fenton

2/27/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Delmar Gardens of Meramec Valley, 1 Arbor Terrace

Florissant

2/17/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

2/19/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

2/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

Manchester

2/20/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive

2/25/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Community Christian Church, 623 Meramec Station Rd.

2/27/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Louis County Library - Grand Glaize, 1010 Meramec Station Road

2/28/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive

St Louis

2/16/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/17/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mid-County Family YMCA, 1900 Urban Dr.

2/17/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/18/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/18/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sunset Hills Parks & Recreation, 3915 South Lindbergh

2/18/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living With Purpose, 8005 N Broadway

2/19/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/19/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cliff Cave Library, 5430 Telegraph Rd

Article continues after sponsor message

2/19/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Longview Farm House, 13525 Clayton Rd

2/20/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/21/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/21/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 737 Barracks View Rd.

2/22/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/23/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/24/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/25/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/25/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

2/25/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Center of Clayton, 50 Gay Avenue

2/26/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/26/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oakville Elementary School, 2911 Yaeger Rd

2/27/2025: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri, 2300 Ball Drive

2/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/28/2025: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Creve Coeur Center/Grand Canyon University, 721 Emerson Rd

2/28/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

Wildwood

2/27/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 17132 Manchester Rd

2/28/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., YMCA, 2641 Highway 109

_______________

St Louis City

2/17/2025: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

2/17/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy, 1 Pharmacy Place

2/17/2025: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 3164 Ivanhoe Ave

2/20/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Tarlton Corporation, 5500 West Park

2/21/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., South City YMCA, 3150 Sublette Ave

2/23/2025: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Central Baptist Church Educational Center, 2843 Washington Blvd

2/24/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., City Hall, 1200 Market Street

2/25/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

2/25/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Busch Student Center, 20 N Grand

2/28/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

_______________

Warren

Warrenton

2/24/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Warrior Ridge Elementary, 800 Warrior Ave

2/26/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Masonic Lodge 609, 704 E. Veterans Memorial Parkway

Wright City

2/20/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Wil Heiliger Activity Building, 13410 E Veterans Memorial Parkway

_______________

ILLINOIS

Jersey

Jerseyville

2/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 400 South State

_______________

Madison

Alton

2/17/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Best Western Premier Alton, 3559 College Ave

2/18/2025: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Alton Memorial Hospital, One Memorial Drive

2/24/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Abundant Church, 3986 Humbert Rd

Bethalto

2/18/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethalto Senior Center, 100 E Central

Edwardsville

2/19/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA, 7348 Goshen Road

2/24/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Edwardsville Public Safety Building, 333 S Main Street

2/25/2025: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Metro East Lutheran High School, 6305 Center Grove Road

2/27/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Moose Lodge 1561, 7371 Marine Rd. (Rte 143)

Godfrey

2/24/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd.

Granite City

2/21/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Columbus Home, 4225 Old Alton Rd

2/28/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Rd

Maryville

2/25/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Luke's United Methodist Church, 6325 West Main Street

Troy

2/25/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Tri Township Park, 410 Wickcliffe

_______________

Monroe

Columbia

2/19/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Monroe County YMCA Center, 9514 Caring Way

_______________

Randolph

Coulterville

2/26/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Coulterville High School, 101 West Grant Street

Red Bud

2/19/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Red Bud High School, 815 Locust Street

Sparta

2/18/2025: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Spartan Light Metal, 510 East McClurken

_______________

Saint Clair

Fairview Heights

2/16/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/17/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/18/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/19/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/20/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/21/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/22/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/23/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/24/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/25/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/26/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/27/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/27/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Christian Fellowship Church, 10090 Old Lincoln Trail Rd

2/28/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

Freeburg

2/17/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Freeburg Township Office, 203 S. Richland Street

Marissa

2/28/2025: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Marissa High School, 300 School View Dr.

Mascoutah

2/20/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Childhood Church, 104 North Independence, P. O Box 160

O Fallon

2/26/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., O'Fallon Illinois YMCA, 284 N Seven Hills

2/28/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., O Fallon IL Fire Department HQ, 1215 Taylor Rd

_______________

St Clair

East St Louis

2/24/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., SIUE East Saint Louis Center, 601 James R Thompson Blvd

2/27/2025: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St John Missionary Baptist Church, 4264 Piggott Ave

Swansea

2/18/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N Illinois St

?

How to donate blood?

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit?RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age?in most states?(16 with parental consent?where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.?

?

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.?

?

Amplify your impact − volunteer!???

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.???

???

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

More like this: