Red Cross: Donors Needed Ahead Of Summer
Blood donations needed ahead of summer
$10 e-gift card, aluminum water bottle and sticker set for Red Cross donors in May
ST. LOUIS— When schools let out for summer and families set off on vacation, the American Red Cross typically sees a decline in donors, which can impact patient care. It's critically important that donors make an appointment to give now before heading out for summer activities to help maintain a stable blood supply in the coming months. Unfortunately, the need for blood doesn't take a summer break. Volunteer donors are the only source of blood and platelets for patients with blood disorders, trauma victims and those experiencing difficult childbirths. In thanks for helping boost the blood supply, all who come to give through May 19, 2022, will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice and will also be automatically entered to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps eight. Details are available at rcblood.org/camper. Those who come to give May 20-31 will receive an exclusive 20-ounce Red Cross aluminum water bottle and customizable sticker set, while supplies last. Donors can help save a life in just an hour. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, platelets or plasma, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Upcoming blood donation opportunities May 15-31: IL Bond Pocahontas 5/17/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Nicholas Church, 401 East State Street _______________ Calhoun Hardin 5/24/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church Hall, 302 Main St. _______________ Christian Taylorville 5/31/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Senior CItizens of Christian County, 701 W Adams St, _______________ Clay Louisville 5/24/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Full Armor Christian Academy, 600 Erwin Street _______________ Clinton Beckemeyer 5/17/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 391 Louis Street New Baden 5/20/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Civic Center, 100 East Birch Street _______________ Coles Charleston 5/20/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Harrison Street Church of God, 17996 Harrison St. Rd Humboldt 5/20/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Humboldt TLC, 306 Adams St Mattoon 5/27/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Avenue _______________ Crawford Palestine 5/25/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Palestine High School, 102 North Main Street Robinson 5/27/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Robinson Community Center, 300 South Lincoln _______________ Cumberland Greenup 5/25/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 East Cumberland Street _______________ Effingham Effingham 5/17/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 5/18/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 5/19/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 5/21/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 5/24/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 5/24/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette 5/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Patterson Dental Supply, 2202 Althoff Drive 5/25/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 5/26/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 5/28/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 5/31/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave _______________ Fayette Shobonier 5/17/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Dutch Prairie Community, 983 N 1300th St Vandalia 5/17/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Vandalia Moose Lodge, 328 South 3rd Street _______________ Jasper Wendelin 5/23/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, 5782 Ingraham Lane _______________ Jefferson Bluford 5/18/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bluford Grade School, 901 6th street Dix 5/18/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Dix Community Center, 217 North Main Ina 5/23/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Free Will Baptist Church, 3rd and Elm Street Mount Vernon 5/20/2022: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Tri County Electric Coop, 3906 W. Broadway 5/23/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Rolland Lewis Community Building, South 27th Street 5/27/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., West Salem Trinity United Methodist Church, 4212 Broadway 5/31/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1133 Main Street Woodlawn 5/16/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 301 North Central Street _______________ Macoupin Mount Olive 5/23/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW Hall, 21294 Rt 138 _______________ Madison Alton 5/16/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Senior Services Plus Inc, 2603 North Rodgers 5/26/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Alton Memorial Hospital, One Memorial Drive Bethalto 5/24/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 E Central St. Edwardsville 5/19/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA, 7348 Goshen Road Highland 5/23/2022: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Lane _______________ Marion Centralia 5/19/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Centralia American Legion Hall, 117 South Poplar, Hwy 51 5/26/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Centralia American Legion Hall, 117 South Poplar, Hwy 51 5/31/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., VFW Centralia, 1827 S Pine _______________ Monroe Columbia 5/15/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 400 Palmer Rd 5/17/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street Hecker 5/24/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hecker Community Center, 230 East Washington Street Valmeyer 5/16/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mary Parish Center, 101 S. Meyer _______________ Montgomery Litchfield 5/31/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, 608 N. Van Buren _______________ Randolph Coulterville 5/17/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Coulterville High School, 101 West Grant Street Red Bud 5/19/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Red Bud Regional Hospital, 325 Spring Street Sparta 5/24/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sparta Community Hospital, Broadway Plaza, Suite 3 Steeleville 5/31/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 305 South Chester _______________ Richland Olney 5/26/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church-Olney, 220 South Elliott Street 5/29/2022: 7 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., St Joseph Stringtown Community Club, North Stringtown Road _______________ Saint Clair Fairview Heights 5/15/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/16/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/17/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/18/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/19/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/20/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/21/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/22/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/23/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/24/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/25/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/26/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/28/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/29/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/30/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/31/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail Mascoutah 5/26/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Childhood Church, 104 North Independence, P. O Box 160 O Fallon 5/20/2022: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., O Fallon IL Fire Department HQ, 1215 Taylor Rd 5/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Drury O'Fallon, 1118 Central Park Dr 5/31/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Clare School, St. Clare School hosted by the O’Fallon Rotary, 214 West 3rd Street _______________ Washington Ashley 5/25/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ashley Community Building, 660 East Main Street Okawville 5/19/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Barbara Parish, 305 North Front Street, PO Box 106 MO Crawford Steelville 5/17/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Steelville Middle School, Hwy 8 and Hwy 19 _______________ Franklin Pacific 5/25/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Scenic Regional Library, 111 Lamar Parkway Sullivan 5/24/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Sullivan, 231 MO-185 Union 5/16/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 208 West Springfield 5/27/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Scenic Regional Library, 251 Union Plaza Drive Washington 5/15/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 5/16/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 5/17/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 5/18/2022: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 5/21/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 5/22/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 5/23/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 5/24/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 5/24/2022: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 110 East 14th Street 5/25/2022: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 5/27/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington Elks Lodge #1559, 1459 West 5th Street 5/28/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 5/29/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 5/30/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 Article continues after sponsor message 5/31/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 _______________ Jefferson Arnold 5/17/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Post 2593, 2301 Church Road 5/23/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII, 1623 Jeffco Blvd. 5/24/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 2012 Missouri State Rd. High Ridge 5/16/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., High Ridge Fire Department, 2842 High Ridge Blvd. Hillsboro 5/16/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hillsboro Christian Church, 4865 Hwy B House Springs 5/23/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Our Lady Queen of Peace, 4696 Notre Dame Lane Imperial 5/17/2022: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Corpus Christi Parish Center, 6024 Old Antonia _______________ Montgomery High Hill 5/19/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., High Hill Christian Church, 852 Boonslick Rd _______________ Saint Charles Dardenne Prairie 5/19/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Caregivers Inn, 1297 Feise Rd Lake Saint Louis 5/23/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Living Lord Lutheran Church, 500 Cedar Circle Drive O Fallon 5/20/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway 5/20/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Joy Community Church, 925 State Hwy K, 5/27/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 8945 Veterans Memorial Parkway Saint Charles 5/17/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace Presbyterian Church, 6308 Hwy N Saint Peters 5/15/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/16/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/17/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/18/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/19/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/20/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/20/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117 5/21/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/22/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/23/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/24/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/25/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/26/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/27/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Calvary Church, 3998 Mid Rivers Mall Drive 5/28/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/29/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/30/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/31/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center Wentzville 5/24/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 4:15 p.m., Corporate Parkway Branch Library, 1200 Corporate Parkway 5/25/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Melle Sports & Recreation, 4700 Hwy Z 5/27/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., First Baptist Church of Wentzville, 653 Luetkenhaus Blvd 5/31/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Wentzville United Methodist Church, 725 Wall Street _______________ Saint Francois Bonne Terre 5/18/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bonne Terre VFW, 1112 Roe Street 5/27/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 20 Park Avenue Desloge 5/26/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Methodist Church - Desloge, 800 S. Grant Farmington 5/17/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd 5/18/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Elks Lodge 1765, 1001 KREI Blvd 5/27/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., New Heights Church, 4982 Flat River Road 5/31/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Field House, 1 Black Knight Drive _______________ Saint Louis Ballwin 5/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Manchester Parks, Recreation, & Arts office, 359 Old Meramec Station Rd Chesterfield 5/15/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/16/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/17/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/18/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/19/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/20/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/21/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/21/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 14088 Clayton Road 5/22/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/23/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/24/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/25/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/26/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/28/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/29/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/30/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/31/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. Ellisville 5/24/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Auto Spa Etc, 8 Ellisville Town Center 5/26/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis County Library - Daniel Boone Branch, 300 Clarkson Rd. Eureka 5/25/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Central Baptist Church, 601 North Central 5/26/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Ignite Church, Leaders Save Lives, 1729 West 5th Street Fenton 5/16/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd Florissant 5/18/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 5/19/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 5/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Johnny Londoff Chevrolet, 1375 Dunn Rd. 5/25/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 5/26/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 Frontenac 5/25/2022: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Louis County Library, 1640 S Lindbergh Kirkwood 5/20/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Kirkwood Community Center, 111 South Geyer Manchester 5/18/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Louis County Library - Grand Glaize, 1010 Meramec Station Road Saint Louis 5/15/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/16/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/16/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, 1603 Union Road 5/17/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/17/2022: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Olivette City Center, 1140 Dielman Rd 5/18/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/19/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/19/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 4511 Butler Hill Rd. 5/20/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/20/2022: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis County Library - Grant's View Branch, 9700 Musick Rd 5/20/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Normandy High School, 6701 St. Charles Rock Road 5/21/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/21/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., North Glendale Elementary School, 765 North Sappington Road 5/22/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/22/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., All Souls Catholic Church, 9550 Tennyson Ave. 5/22/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Shaare Emeth Congregation, 11645 Ladue Road 5/23/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/24/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/25/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Woodard Cleaning & Restoration, 9490 Watson Rd 5/25/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/26/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Roofers Mart, 7208 Weil Ave 5/26/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/26/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria 5/26/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Center for Advanced Medicine South County, 5201 Midamerica Pl 5/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/27/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square 5/27/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Club Fitness Maplewood, 3256 Laclede Station Road 5/28/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/29/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/30/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/31/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. Spanish Lake 5/17/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Christian Hospital, 11133 Dunn Road Wildwood 5/15/2022: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Alban Roe Catholic Church, 2001 Shepard Road 5/20/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., YMCA, 2641 Highway 109 _______________ Saint Louis City Saint Louis 5/15/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 5/16/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 5/17/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 5/18/2022: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 5/18/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Shriners Hospitals for Children, 4400 Clayton Ave. 5/18/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 5/18/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 5/18/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Avenue 5/18/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Academy, 4175 North Kingshighway 5/19/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 5/20/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 5/21/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 5/22/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 5/23/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 5/24/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 5/25/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 5/26/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 5/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 5/27/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 5/27/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Carondelet Park Rec Plex, 930 Holly Hills 5/28/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 5/29/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 5/30/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 5/31/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd _______________ Sainte Genevieve Sainte Genevieve 5/26/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Progress Sports Complex., 1300 Progress Parkway _______________ Warren Warrenton 5/23/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Masonic Lodge 609, 704 E. Veterans Memorial Parkway Health insights for donors The Red Cross?is?testing all donations for COVID-19 antibodies for a limited time. Results may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus after vaccination or past exposure, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Plasma from routine blood, platelet and plasma donations that have high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used as convalescent plasma to meet potential future needs of COVID-19 patients with a weakened immune system. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose infection, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who have been asked to quarantine or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation until they are symptom free for 10 days and feeling well and healthy. At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease. Donors can expect to receive antibody testing results and sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. Blood drive safety The Red Cross follows a high standard of safety and infection control. The Red cross will continue to socially distance wherever possible at blood drives, donation centers and facilities. While donors are no longer required to wear a face mask, individuals may choose to continue to wear a mask for any reason. The Red Cross will also adhere to more stringent face mask requirements per state and/or local guidance, or at the request of blood drive sponsors. Donors are?asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at a drive. How to donate blood Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements. Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App. About the American Red Cross: The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. 